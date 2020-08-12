Rice Prices

as on : 12-08-2020 06:30:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1227.00-53.22133757.004950495010.00
Gangavathi(Kar)431.0058.461058.0021001420-
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC12470.0035003500NC
Mandya(Kar)136.00-73.696592.0022002200-
Sainthia(WB)69.001.47501.00261026106.10
Jangipur(WB)67.000.751058.5029902995-
Kalipur(WB)67.004.693373.00235023502.17
Birbhum(WB)58.00NC547.00253025405.42
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)56.401.08652.2027002700-
Bolpur(WB)55.00NC230.00253025300.40
Manvi(Kar)50.00NC1171.0017001700-
Pandua(WB)40.00NC1911.003300340020.00
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-12.52035.002550255013.33
Jhargram(WB)35.00-2.78839.0026002900-10.34
Asansol(WB)32.006.671341.01310031009.15
Firozabad(UP)31.00-8.821870.6025802570-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-253011.00243024202.53
Shimoga(Kar)29.00222.22149.0021252125-
Bankura Sadar(WB)28.0016.672431.00260026008.33
Katwa(WB)28.001.82484.3025002500-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)27.00-6.9536.0025002500-
Bidar(Kar)26.00-7.14193.0024002400-4.00
Durgapur(WB)22.00101270.253000286014.07
Utraula(UP)18.002.86694.7024302430-
Raiganj(WB)17.0013.33608.5032003200-8.57
Islampur(WB)16.006.67709.8033003300-8.33
Medinipur(West)(WB)16.00-11.11207.00290029001.75
Basti(UP)15.00-501877.00257025705.54
Jaunpur(UP)15.00-60.531650.502630262511.44
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00-28.574679.0027852785-5.75
Purulia(WB)14.0016.67230.00256025802.40
Champadanga(WB)14.00-12.5798.003200320012.28
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)11.003.77154.603400340013.33
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.40-4.59194.4031003100NC
Koppa(Kar)10.00-44.4428.0020002000-
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00NC173.4031503050-11.27
Kolar(Kar)8.00-27.27395.0050735116-0.53
Karvi(UP)7.00-17.65703.00245024403.59
Nadia(WB)6.0020290.0034003600-10.53
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00201220.00280028001.82
Unnao(UP)5.00-37.5267.4024652450-0.40
Kalyani(WB)3.50NC102.0034003400NC
Nanjangud(Kar)3.00NC17.0017001700-
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90NC34.80300030007.14
Uluberia(WB)2.80NC66.7026002600-10.34
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.6014.2968.0028502850-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.60-20211.7026002600NC
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-33.3373.3027002700NC
Khatra(WB)1.0011.11111.4026002600NC
Pabiacherra(Tri)0.8033.3321.1027602760-
Balarampur(WB)0.80-2030.8325002600-3.10

Published on August 12, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
