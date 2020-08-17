Rice Prices

as on : 17-08-2020 03:02:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC12760.0035003500NC
Siliguri(WB)285.001.797549.0036003600-
Gondal(UP)112.00-1.329050.5024102400-1.63
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)110.004502662.002680665012.37
Barhaj(UP)110.001010975.00257025807.08
Azamgarh(UP)102.5013.896081.70257525705.53
Gorakhpur(UP)82.5026.921487.2025552565-
Hardoi(UP)80.0014.299037.8024502430-2.00
Kasimbazar(WB)66.502.311846.5026502660NC
Kalipur(WB)62.00-6.063501.00235023502.17
Bhadravathi(Kar)50.00-64.03328.002200184622.22
Kandi(WB)50.00-3.851815.50270027005.88
Choubepur(UP)47.8070.712587.6524702500-7.66
Allahabad(UP)40.00-33.332702.5025002455-3.85
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-202965.0028602840-2.05
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00-206020.0023252325-5.10
Khalilabad(UP)40.00NC2115.002550255013.33
Jhargram(WB)36.00NC911.0028002800-3.45
Jahangirabad(UP)35.00900318.5026502650-1.12
Beldanga(WB)35.00NC1705.00270027008.00
Faizabad(UP)32.00-11.111739.00242024001.89
Meerut(UP)32.001.591113.5028252830-4.88
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC1897.00262026302.75
Mainpuri(UP)28.0016.674252.00264526650.57
Chorichora(UP)27.501.851606.00256025507.34
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)26.802.29827.105000500047.06
Shamli(UP)26.00-16.131455.90277527850.54
Firozabad(UP)25.50-17.741896.1026102580-
Chintamani(Kar)25.0025610.002500250011.11
Partaval(UP)25.0016.28879.502545255011.38
Balrampur(UP)25.0013.641217.00242024205.22
Lalitpur(UP)24.00-14.291800.5024702460-7.84
Mathura(UP)24.00-14.293247.5025702550NC
Sehjanwa(UP)24.00-602807.502575257019.21
Jaunpur(UP)20.0033.331670.502650263012.29
Paliakala(UP)20.0033.33837.50241024006.40
Bahraich(UP)19.4038.571207.3024002400-1.23
Basti(UP)19.00-36.671926.00256525705.34
Rampur(UP)19.00-9.52804.50262026202.34
Utraula(UP)19.005.56713.7024202430-
Agra(UP)18.00-103650.0026402660-0.75
Dahod(Guj)16.002566.671064.00420042005.00
Farukhabad(UP)16.0033.331298.0024002460-9.43
Robertsganj(UP)16.0028360.10249024755.51
Gazipur(UP)16.0014.292273.00326032500.93
Champadanga(WB)16.0033.33826.003250325014.04
Mawana(UP)15.00NC379.2027802785-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00NC4694.0027802785-5.92
Sirsaganj(UP)15.00-9.091261.5026402610-2.04
Jhijhank(UP)15.00200471.5025002500-
Rasda(UP)15.00NC622.50255025501059.09
Jangipura(UP)15.0015.38744.002670266014.10
Pratapgarh(UP)14.5031.82531.50242524258.50
Nawabganj(UP)14.007.69865.002410242050.63
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-44.442080.0024802500-6.77
Bankura Sadar(WB)10.00-66.672471.00260026008.33
Fatehpur(UP)9.0034.332350.00248524955.74
Sahiyapur(UP)9.00-35.712744.00256025605.79
Karvi(UP)9.00NC721.00242524352.54
Etah(UP)8.00NC502.50260026201.56
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-11.111186.00242023802.98
Kaliaganj(WB)8.00-20181.4030503150-14.08
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.00601233.00280028001.82
Atarra(UP)7.50-16.67907.00243024502.97
Banda(UP)7.00-12.5411.50244024554.27
Bijnaur(UP)7.0016.67288.00260026309.70
Unnao(UP)7.0075278.4024752465NC
Mohamadabad(UP)7.00NC917.8024502470-
Devariya(UP)7.00NC1135.50256025605.79
Ajuha(UP)7.00NC468.00250024802.04
Mirzapur(UP)6.00NC335.502675268510.77
Raibareilly(UP)6.00201702.50245024758.89
Soharatgarh(UP)6.00-751621.70257025655.33
Kannauj(UP)5.5037.5489.6024502500-7.20
Naanpara(UP)5.2052.94702.90241023902.12
Kasganj(UP)5.00NC533.50260026101.17
Pukhrayan(UP)5.00-80685.00247024505.11
Nadia(WB)5.00-16.67295.0034003400-10.53
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.0014.29168.7025552580-0.58
Achalda(UP)4.00-20383.902500255013.12
Kalyani(WB)4.0014.29106.0034003400NC
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.00-14.29496.802580260022.86
Mahoba(UP)2.9093.33484.60246024608.61
Kosikalan(UP)2.70-25270.50255025601.59
Shikohabad(UP)2.5066.67280.5026152610-11.36
Jhansi(UP)2.0025159.80247024804.00
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.00-37.585.302610251016.52
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.50NC71.0029002900-
Muskara(UP)1.50-16.6794.20245024004.26
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.202038.002500250028.21
Maudaha(UP)1.20-7.6939.10236023600.85
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC101.0022002200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC100.0022002200NC
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-23.08226.402530253510.00
Lalganj(UP)1.00-33.33284.002350235034.29
Akbarpur(UP)1.00NC421.8024202400-0.41
Safdarganj(UP)1.00NC95.5024002450-
Melaghar(Tri)0.70-41.6775.2027002700NC
Tanda Urmur(UP)0.70-61.1116.8024102400-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 17, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.