Rice Prices

as on : 21-08-2020 08:29:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1813.0011.16138527.004950495010.00
Bangarpet(Kar)330.00-9.599451.0021002200-
Shahjahanpur(UP)300.00-9.098621.0026052605-0.38
Sultanpur(UP)250.00-16.678637.0023002350-16.36
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)130.008.333029.002675270012.16
Mandya(Kar)122.00-44.556934.0024502100-
Azamgarh(UP)110.00-8.336516.70256525605.12
Barhaj(UP)100.002511315.00257025707.08
Gorakhpur(UP)87.504.791732.2025602550-
Dadri(UP)70.00-26.322635.0059505950-
Hardoi(UP)60.00-14.299227.8025002450NC
Kandi(WB)60.00-14.291945.50264027003.53
Kopaganj(UP)59.00NC1996.00257025704.68
Ballia(UP)50.00NC3443.002650262010.42
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00-16.673120.0028505990-2.40
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00256110.0021502350-12.24
Sehjanwa(UP)50.0011.113012.502570257518.98
Bindki(UP)50.00-28.576320.00250025005.04
Chintamani(Kar)46.0084656.002500250011.11
Saharanpur(UP)42.00-2.333075.5027852780-5.27
Khalilabad(UP)40.0014.292225.002550255013.33
Jaunpur(UP)39.00951729.502675265013.35
Raibareilly(UP)38.50413.331748.50243024508.00
Aligarh(UP)35.00-12.54847.0025502550NC
Allahabad(UP)35.00-36.362832.5025002555-3.85
Mainpuri(UP)35.0018.644316.5026202620-0.38
Chorichora(UP)33.00101696.50255525507.13
Meerut(UP)32.5018.181173.5028302830-4.71
Faizabad(UP)32.001.591832.50242024251.89
Muradabad(UP)30.00-14.292027.00262026002.75
Firozabad(UP)27.50-1.791981.1026302620-
Balrampur(UP)27.003.851286.00242024105.22
Bidar(Kar)26.00NC219.0024002400-4.00
Mathura(UP)26.00-7.143327.5025502550-0.78
Sindhanur(Kar)25.00-3.85614.0017001840-5.56
Badayoun(UP)25.00212.51145.50260026503.17
Basti(UP)25.0011.112007.50256525655.34
Choubepur(UP)25.00-16.672672.4524802500-7.29
Agra(UP)24.0033.333674.0026502640-0.38
Bahraich(UP)23.601.721293.8024152415-0.62
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.001204726.0027902785-5.58
Paliakala(UP)21.00-16901.00240024305.96
Partaval(UP)20.00-27.27927.002545254011.38
Vilaspur(UP)20.00-9.091853.20260026053.59
Shamli(UP)19.0018.751530.40278527800.91
Utraula(UP)19.002.7787.2024202420-
Banda(UP)18.0020444.50241024002.99
Rampur(UP)17.00-10.53821.50262526202.54
Etawah(UP)16.00-11.112706.5025152520-3.27
Karvi(UP)15.0087.5744.00240024401.48
Rasda(UP)15.00-6.25668.50257525501070.45
Robertsganj(UP)14.00-12.5374.10249024905.51
Unnao(UP)13.50-12.944.006650667595.59
Raath(UP)13.5073.08322.2023502350-
Pratapgarh(UP)13.00NC557.50241524108.05
Sahiyapur(UP)13.00-23.532782.00256025605.79
Bharthna(UP)13.00-7.142431.5025502560-3.41
Mawana(UP)12.009.09414.2028002810-
Devariya(UP)11.0057.141159.50257025706.20
Soharatgarh(UP)10.50-19.231668.20256025654.92
Kayamganj(UP)10.00252119.0025002490-6.02
Shimoga(Kar)9.00-10168.0020752075-
Etah(UP)8.50-29.17534.00259025801.17
Bijnaur(UP)8.0014.29296.00260026009.70
Pukhrayan(UP)8.00-46.67708.00246024704.68
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29491.00252025202.86
Fatehpur(UP)7.70-18.952382.60248524905.74
Kannauj(UP)7.00-6.67511.1024502460-7.20
Mohamadabad(UP)5.50-15.38936.8024702480-
Atarra(UP)5.00-50931.00240024301.69
Mirzapur(UP)5.0025344.502675267510.77
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0014.29333.0026502660-1.12
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20548.50258025700.39
Tundla(UP)4.00NC330.50263026301.94
Bangarmau(UP)3.5040222.20245024656.52
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.5016.67500.302640258025.71
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.3010649.8024802460-4.62
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.20-23.81176.10258025500.39
Naanpara(UP)3.20-27.27718.60241024052.12
Achalda(UP)3.00NC389.902500250013.12
Lucknow(UP)3.00-18.925000.8024602475-11.35
Jhijhank(UP)3.00-85500.5025002485-
Jayas(UP)2.7017.39746.4017701780-15.71
Mahoba(UP)2.70-10492.80245024408.17
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.301589.602610261016.52
Auraiya(UP)2.00NC279.1025202550-3.82
Bareilly(UP)2.00-83.332047.00261026003.16
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-42.86276.00256025601.99
Wazirganj(UP)2.0033.3354.5025902610-
Chandoli(UP)1.70-15108.402600260011.83
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.60-2043.702400250023.08
Melaghar(Tri)1.50114.2976.7027002700NC
Baberu(UP)1.50-31.82102.40240024307.87
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.30-7.1476.6029002900-
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.3044.4419.0024402410-
Gandacharra(Tri)1.202011.1028602860-
Jhansi(UP)1.20-25164.40249024804.84
Lalganj(UP)1.2020288.902350235034.29
Akbarpur(UP)1.20NC424.2024252420-0.21
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC104.0022002200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC102.0022002200NC
Champaknagar(Tri)1.0066.673.4029003000-
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-16.67231.702535255510.22
Tulsipur(UP)1.00-75114.1024202400-
Khair(UP)0.80-2084.6025902590-0.38
Risia(UP)0.8033.3379.2024302430-
Pabiacherra(Tri)0.60-66.6723.5027602760-
Achnera(UP)0.60NC45.20264026003.53
Khatra(WB)0.60-40112.0026002600NC

Published on August 21, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
