Rice Prices

as on : 07-09-2020 04:14:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Mandya(Kar)357.00382.438456.0023002500-
Shahjahanpur(UP)250.00-16.678871.0026052605-0.38
Azamgarh(UP)130.00-3.76781.70254025603.04
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)120.00-7.693149.002685267512.58
Gondal(UP)110.00-4.769935.5024002400-3.23
Dadri(UP)100.00NC3105.0059605950-
Bindki(UP)100.0066.676480.00247025003.78
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC2290.00300030007.14
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.00406180.0019002150-20.00
Barhaj(UP)70.00-22.2212055.00253025204.55
Kopaganj(UP)61.00-1.612181.00254525503.67
Hardoi(UP)60.0033.339372.8024302430-3.19
Choubepur(UP)56.8026.222835.7524252400-9.18
Dahod(Guj)48.30327.431163.00430043007.50
Sehjanwa(UP)45.00-253262.502520250016.67
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC5047.0025402550-0.39
Allahabad(UP)40.0014.292942.5025002550-1.96
Saharanpur(UP)40.0017.653219.5028252820-1.22
Faizabad(UP)36.00201898.5024002400-0.83
Ghaziabad(UP)35.00-503285.0028502850-2.40
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.673368.0024402440NC
Lalitpur(UP)34.00-5.561965.5024852475-5.15
Gorakhpur(UP)32.00-8.571829.2025302490-
Muradabad(UP)31.0010.712211.00260026101.56
Bidar(Kar)30.0020274.0024002400-4.00
Teliamura(Tri)30.00-14.29629.0028002800-3.45
Jaunpur(UP)30.00-251799.502600268010.17
Mainpuri(UP)30.00-16.674493.50260025000.39
Firozabad(UP)27.00-5.262121.6025902600-
Mathura(UP)26.0043455.5025502560-1.92
Bharwari(UP)25.00-28.57335.5017501700-
Balrampur(UP)24.00-7.691379.00240024004.35
Partaval(UP)22.507.14993.00254025408.09
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00-124857.0028252820-0.88
Agra(UP)22.00-8.333782.00264026500.76
Sangli(Mah)21.00541.0040004250-
Vilaspur(UP)21.00NC1978.20258025852.79
Madhoganj(UP)20.00-25.933924.00243024305.19
Gazipur(UP)18.0016.132339.50325032600.62
Paliakala(UP)17.00-15958.00242524205.43
Chorichora(UP)17.00-321790.50251025602.87
Rasda(UP)16.00NC730.50255025501059.09
Sirsaganj(UP)15.00-6.251396.5026302610-1.13
Bahraich(UP)14.505.071343.1024002400-1.23
Jangipura(UP)14.00-6.67758.002670267014.10
Farukhabad(UP)12.50-3.851396.0024502450-7.55
Utraula(UP)12.40-0.8812.1024002400-
Mawana(UP)12.009.09476.2028002800-
Nawabganj(UP)12.00-29.41927.002400240050.00
Bharthna(UP)11.50-11.542443.0025152550-4.91
Pratapgarh(UP)11.00-15.38568.50241024157.83
Etawah(UP)11.00-31.252717.5024552515-7.36
Robertsganj(UP)11.0022.22394.10251525007.48
Pukhrayan(UP)10.00NC728.00240024202.13
Sahiyapur(UP)10.00-53.492865.50254025303.89
Kayamganj(UP)10.001002159.0024902470-6.04
Soharatgarh(UP)9.50-29.631784.20253025202.43
Mahoba(UP)9.3019.23518.90246024308.61
Ajuha(UP)9.00NC516.0024602480-2.77
Vilthararoad(UP)9.0080337.0021002100-2.33
Mangaon(Mah)8.00-33.33128.0038003500NC
Etah(UP)8.00NC565.00260026001.56
Jhijhank(UP)8.00100523.5024302500-
Mohamadabad(UP)7.002.94970.1024602450-
Jafarganj(UP)7.0016.671242.00242023802.98
Devariya(UP)6.50NC1196.00254025353.67
Tundla(UP)6.5062.5337.0026202630-0.76
Raibareilly(UP)6.00-84.811804.0023102300-1.70
Fatehpur(UP)5.50-15.382438.60251025104.58
Kasganj(UP)5.00NC576.50261026102.35
Auraiya(UP)4.50125283.6024802520-2.75
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.2023.53186.9025602590-2.10
Lucknow(UP)4.20-2.335017.4024802410-11.43
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0014.29348.50266526403.50
Unnao(UP)4.00-71.43339.5024352450-8.11
Achalda(UP)4.00NC415.902500245013.12
Atarra(UP)3.50-50950.50241024002.55
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.30-2.94671.0024502460-7.89
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-6.25287.5025602555-1.54
Pilibhit(UP)2.5066.6746988.5026102585-0.76
Charra(UP)2.4041.18148.10255025600.39
Bareilly(UP)2.00-752057.0025902600-1.15
Puranpur(UP)2.00-91.672194.5026002590NC
Muskara(UP)1.8020102.30240024000.84
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC112.0022002200NC
Devala(Mah)1.00-1.001365--
Murud(Mah)1.00NC110.0022002200NC
Champaknagar(Tri)1.00NC5.4029002900-
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-33.3382.70280028003.70
Bangarmau(UP)1.0025224.00243024502.32
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00NC49.00240024004.35
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33292.5026252640-11.91
Anandnagar(UP)0.90-10238.80251025154.58
Lalganj(UP)0.80-46.67293.802300230031.43
Atrauli(UP)0.7016.6717.8025502555-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 07, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.