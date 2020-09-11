Rice Prices

as on : 11-09-2020 02:22:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC13050.0035003500NC
Sultanpur(UP)200.00NC9037.0023502350-14.55
Gondal(UP)134.007.210194.5024002400-3.23
Barhaj(UP)120.002012275.00252525303.91
Bindki(UP)100.0011.116670.00245024402.08
Dadri(UP)95.005.563290.0059605960-
Hardoi(UP)90.00509462.8024002430-2.83
Azamgarh(UP)70.00-6.676926.70254525453.46
Raibareilly(UP)69.50892.861880.5023252320-1.90
Ballia(UP)50.00253593.00265026409.96
Choubepur(UP)47.50-9.522935.7524002400-10.11
Ghaziabad(UP)45.00-103380.0028602860-2.22
Jaunpur(UP)41.50124.321859.502600263010.64
Sehjanwa(UP)40.0033.333332.502540254017.59
Shamli(UP)38.005.561670.40281528251.99
Aligarh(UP)35.00-22.225127.00255025400.39
Lalitpur(UP)35.0016.672030.5025002510-4.58
Saharanpur(UP)35.00-12.53294.5028002810-1.41
Mainpuri(UP)35.006.064561.5026302650-0.75
Madhoganj(UP)31.00243980.00242524304.53
Faizabad(UP)30.00-16.671928.5024002400-0.83
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-6.253430.00244024300.41
Chintamani(Kar)29.00107.14716.0022002200-2.22
English Bazar(WB)28.0014.2980.0027002700NC
Firozabad(UP)27.50-11.292180.1025652550-
Agra(UP)27.0083834.0026302635-0.75
Mathura(UP)24.00-7.693505.5026002580NC
Vilaspur(UP)20.502.52018.70258525902.99
Manvi(Kar)20.00-33.331331.0017002350-
Muradabad(UP)20.00-202256.00260025901.17
Partaval(UP)19.00-51032.00255526658.72
Naugarh(UP)17.00-29.173864.50254025353.04
Balrampur(UP)16.00-361420.00240024006.19
Jhijhank(UP)16.0060549.5023202380-
Paliakala(UP)15.00-21.05992.00240024103.90
Farukhabad(UP)14.00NC1424.0025002475-5.66
Raath(UP)13.80-13.75359.0023752375-
Robertsganj(UP)13.5022.73407.60251525156.57
Banda(UP)13.00-13.33493.50241024201.05
Utraula(UP)13.00-88.7940.1024002400-
Pratapgarh(UP)12.5013.64592.00241024007.83
Unnao(UP)12.50-7.4156.506400665088.24
Badayoun(UP)12.00501207.50260026000.78
Kayamganj(UP)12.00202181.0024702460-6.79
Karvi(UP)12.00-20756.00240024001.27
Chorichora(UP)12.00-201817.50252025003.28
Bahraich(UP)11.50-2.541366.4024002400-1.64
Sahiyapur(UP)11.5043.752885.00255025504.08
Mangaon(Mah)11.0037.5139.0038003800NC
Etawah(UP)11.00-8.332740.5024602460-6.46
Mawana(UP)11.00-8.33499.2028002800-
Nawabganj(UP)11.0010948.002400240050.00
Rasda(UP)10.00-16.67752.50257025601068.18
Ajuha(UP)9.0012.5533.0024252450-5.27
Bijnaur(UP)8.5013.33312.00260025909.70
Mahoba(UP)7.90-12.22535.80244024506.32
Amroha(UP)7.507.14157.0026002580NC
Mohamadabad(UP)7.007.69983.6024602460-
Fatehpur(UP)6.60202445.20250025104.17
Etah(UP)6.00-14.29578.00261026000.97
Tundla(UP)6.00140345.5026302630-0.38
Auraiya(UP)5.0011.11293.1024702470-3.14
Vishalpur(UP)5.0066.67556.2025552580-3.04
Devariya(UP)4.806.671205.30252525302.64
Pilibhit(UP)4.5028.5746996.5025802560-1.53
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20585.50262026102.75
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-20367.50267526709.86
Achalda(UP)4.00NC423.902500247013.12
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.0014.29515.802630262025.24
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.80-5194.7025852570-1.71
Naanpara(UP)3.80-5732.0024002400NC
Lucknow(UP)3.705.715024.6024602450-13.07
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.10-6.06674.1024502450-7.89
Tulsipur(UP)3.00-25121.1024002400-
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90NC40.60300030007.14
Kosikalan(UP)2.8012292.8025402540-2.31
Puranpur(UP)2.2046.672198.2026002590NC
Imphal(Man)2.20-38.205200-15.56
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.0010051.00240024004.35
Charra(UP)1.8012.5151.50255025500.39
Muskara(UP)1.60-20105.9023752375-0.21
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC57.5025902590-
Gandacharra(Tri)1.4016.6712.5029002860-
Jhansi(UP)1.40-12.5172.40252025057.23
Lalganj(UP)1.2020296.002300230031.43
Anandnagar(UP)1.1022.22240.80251525207.02
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC114.0022002200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC112.0022002200NC
Khair(UP)1.00NC87.60260025800.39
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33295.0026252625-11.32
Melaghar(Tri)0.90-1083.60280028003.70
Champaknagar(Tri)0.80-206.2030002900-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.80-17.005200-13.04
Thoubal(Man)0.80-2.105100-18.60
Atrauli(UP)0.60-14.2919.1025502550-
Gurusarai(UP)0.60NC26.8024502450-2.00
Bishenpur(Man)0.60-10.505300-20.45

Published on September 11, 2020
