Rice Prices

as on : 18-09-2020 06:27:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.295232.0025502550NC
Asansol(WB)31.003.331527.01310031006.90
Durgapur(WB)22.507.141376.75295029009.26
Unnao(UP)13.00469.506350640086.76
Fatehpur(UP)9.5011.762463.20248025002.90
Achalda(UP)4.00NC431.902450245010.86
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC117.0022002200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC115.0022002200NC

Published on September 18, 2020
