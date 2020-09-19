Rice Prices

as on : 19-09-2020 07:36:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)130.00-7.143419.00260026309.01
Dadri(UP)90.00-5.263380.0059605960-
Hardoi(UP)80.0033.339602.80247024402.07
Barhaj(UP)80.00-33.3312355.00252025254.13
Raibareilly(UP)73.005.041953.5023552325-0.63
Jangipur(WB)67.00NC1125.5029802990-
Sainthia(WB)66.00-2.94635.00261026106.10
Azamgarh(UP)60.00-14.296986.70254525453.46
Hapur(UP)60.00NC1732.0028202770-1.05
Kopaganj(UP)58.0011.542291.00255025503.87
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)56.0012813.2027002700-
Allahabad(UP)55.0037.53037.5023252315-9.88
Choubepur(UP)51.007.372986.7523402400-12.36
Ballia(UP)50.00NC3643.00264026509.54
Sehjanwa(UP)50.00253382.502545254017.82
Lalitpur(UP)48.0037.142078.50250025004.17
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.00-256285.0021502150-8.12
Khalilabad(UP)40.0033.332422.00256025506.67
Aligarh(UP)35.00-12.55267.0025402550-0.39
Gorakhpur(UP)35.0042.861888.7025502540-
Shamli(UP)34.00-10.531704.40283028152.54
Mainpuri(UP)32.50-7.144594.00263026301.15
Jaunpur(UP)32.00-22.891891.502630260011.91
Faizabad(UP)30.00NC1958.5024002400-2.04
Agra(UP)30.0011.113864.0026102630NC
Bahraich(UP)29.50156.521395.9023902400-2.05
Balrampur(UP)29.0081.251449.00237024004.41
Saharanpur(UP)28.00-203322.50282528000.53
Basti(UP)26.00-17.462119.00255025404.08
Firozabad(UP)26.00-13.332261.1025902570-
Lakhimpur(UP)25.00-7.413512.00244024401.67
Mathura(UP)24.00NC3529.5025602600-3.03
Utraula(UP)24.0084.62964.1017302400-
Karvi(UP)23.0091.67779.00240024001.69
Farukhabad(UP)22.0069.231459.0025002480-6.02
Shahganj(UP)22.0029.41190.002650264013.25
Sangli(Mah)21.00-36.3695.0040004550-
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-55.563400.0060002860105.13
Muradabad(UP)20.00NC2276.00260026001.17
Vilaspur(UP)20.00-2.442038.70258025852.79
Partaval(UP)19.00NC1051.00255025556.69
Paliakala(UP)19.0026.671011.00242024006.61
Muzzafarnagar(UP)18.00-30.774901.00283528100.18
Bhadravathi(Kar)17.00-17.003831--
Meerut(UP)16.00-50.771189.50287528301.95
Sirsaganj(UP)16.00-3.031429.0026302600-0.38
Purulia(WB)16.0014.29246.0025602560-3.03
Sahiyapur(UP)14.00-302919.00256025604.28
Bharthna(UP)14.00NC2471.0025102500-5.28
Mangalore(Kar)13.00-69.05354.0033003500-
Etawah(UP)13.0018.182753.5024502460-6.67
Shimoga(Kar)12.0033.33180.0023502075-
Nawabganj(UP)12.009.09960.002320240045.00
Rampur(UP)12.00-14.29847.50260026001.96
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-16.672191.0024902470-6.04
Rasda(UP)10.00NC762.50260025701081.82
Chorichora(UP)10.00-16.671827.50253525203.47
Rampurhat(WB)10.00-7.41304.30261026108.75
Raath(UP)9.40-31.88368.4023752375-
Ajuha(UP)9.00NC542.0024502425-3.92
Vilthararoad(UP)9.00NC355.0021002100-2.33
Amroha(UP)8.5030.77172.0025952590-0.19
Soharatgarh(UP)8.50-5.561801.70254525303.46
Banda(UP)8.00-38.46501.50243024103.85
Bijnaur(UP)8.00-5.88320.00260026009.70
Etah(UP)8.0033.33586.00259026100.39
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-42.861276.0024002415-2.04
Atarra(UP)7.5087.5962.00241023801.26
Fatehpur(UP)7.30-23.162470.50248524803.11
Pukhrayan(UP)7.00-53.33750.0020002200-14.89
Unnao(UP)6.00-7.69359.7023752400-12.04
Mohamadabad(UP)5.80-17.14989.4024802460-
Badayoun(UP)5.00-16.671218.5025802580NC
Kasganj(UP)5.0025590.50261026201.56
Tulsipur(UP)5.0066.67126.1023702400-
Nadia(WB)5.0066.67315.0033003300-13.16
Samsi(WB)5.00NC55.0032503300NC
Mahoba(UP)4.90-37.97540.70245024405.38
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC352.50265026651.92
Achalda(UP)4.00NC435.902500245013.12
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.00NC519.802620263024.76
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)4.0073.9195.902620261015.93
Jhijhank(UP)4.00-75553.5021852320-
Puranpur(UP)3.7015.622205.1026052610-1.70
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.306.45677.4024802450-6.42
Lucknow(UP)3.10-16.225027.7024602460-14.58
Pilibhit(UP)3.00-33.3346999.5026002580-2.62
Naanpara(UP)3.00-21.05735.0023802400-0.83
Uluberia(WB)3.007.1472.5026002600-10.34
Bishalgarh(Tri)2.5013.642742.5035003600-
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-10.71295.3025502540-2.49
Shikohabad(UP)2.50150297.5026302625-10.85
Chandoli(UP)2.20NC114.802575259011.23
Auraiya(UP)2.00-60295.1024602470-3.53
Charra(UP)2.0011.11153.50255025500.39
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.8028.5786.7029002930-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.6033.33216.6026002600NC
Baberu(UP)1.5015.38106.80241024003.66
Vishalpur(UP)1.50-40560.2026152605-0.76
Muskara(UP)1.50-6.25107.40240023750.84
Sonamura(Tri)1.40-6.6768.3028002800-
Melaghar(Tri)1.2033.3384.80280028003.70
Anandnagar(UP)1.10-45243.90254025255.83
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-5052.00240024004.35
Maudaha(UP)1.00-16.6743.90245024203.81
Dahod(Guj)0.90-94.441180.10435043256.10
Bangarmau(UP)0.80-20224.8023802430-2.86
Atrauli(UP)0.60-2520.5025602540-
Khatra(WB)0.60-14.29114.2026002600-1.89

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 19, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.