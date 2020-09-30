Rice Prices

as on : 30-09-2020 03:34:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Shahjahanpur(UP)320.00289721.0026002600-4.59
Sultanpur(UP)200.00NC9237.0022802350-17.09
Bindki(UP)127.0015.456907.00246024501.23
Gondal(UP)118.0012.3810417.5023502330-4.08
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)100.00-23.083519.00260026009.01
Kalipur(WB)82.00-14.584089.00240024002.13
Manvi(Kar)75.007.141476.0016281400-
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC2430.00300030007.14
Hapur(UP)70.0016.671802.0027902820-2.79
Hardoi(UP)70.00-12.59672.8024602470-1.60
Choubepur(UP)68.5034.313055.2523402340-12.36
Kasimbazar(WB)62.50-5.32107.5026252675-2.78
Ballia(UP)50.00NC3743.002660265012.24
Kopaganj(UP)48.0023.082378.00254025553.04
Lalitpur(UP)45.00-6.252123.50255025004.08
Allahabad(UP)40.00-27.273077.5023002325-14.18
Sehjanwa(UP)40.00NC3502.502560255018.52
Barhaj(UP)40.00-27.2712490.00255525506.46
Lakhimpur(UP)38.008.573585.0024102420-1.63
Saharanpur(UP)37.0032.143359.5027852825-1.24
Aligarh(UP)35.00-12.55382.0025502550-0.39
Basti(UP)35.0029.632181.00255525453.86
Shamli(UP)35.00-12.51779.4027602750NC
Firozabad(UP)33.0026.922320.1025752620-
Sahiyapur(UP)31.50-21.253015.50256025604.49
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.0066.674931.0027802835-1.94
Agra(UP)30.00NC3894.00265026100.76
Faizabad(UP)28.00-6.671986.5023702400-3.27
Mainpuri(UP)27.00-104651.00264026000.76
Utraula(UP)26.5010.42990.6023501730-
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00253425.0028806000-1.54
Partaval(UP)25.0031.581076.00255025506.69
Bankura Sadar(WB)25.00-10.712716.00250025004.17
Mathura(UP)24.00-43602.5025802570-2.27
Gorakhpur(UP)22.50-35.711911.2025752550-
Muradabad(UP)20.00NC2296.00260026001.17
Balrampur(UP)19.00-20.831511.00236023803.96
Vilaspur(UP)18.00-5.262094.20259525853.39
Paliakala(UP)17.50-7.891028.50239024205.29
Bahraich(UP)17.40-23.681436.1023702390-3.66
Meerut(UP)17.006.251206.50287028753.24
Sirsaganj(UP)17.00-5.561480.0026402610NC
Jangipura(UP)17.0021.43775.002620267010.08
Chorichora(UP)16.50106.251852.00255025603.66
Madhoganj(UP)16.00-364021.00242024303.42
Atarra(UP)15.00100977.00244024103.83
Raiganj(WB)15.00NC715.5033003300-7.04
Champadanga(WB)15.00NC934.00315031503.28
Pratapgarh(UP)14.5016606.5024152410NC
Jafarganj(UP)14.00NC1311.0023502360-3.29
Bharthna(UP)14.00NC2485.0025102510-5.28
Etawah(UP)13.0052.942775.0024252475-8.83
Islampur(WB)13.00-13.33812.8034003400-8.11
Nawabganj(UP)12.00NC972.0023502320-6.00
Banda(UP)11.0037.5512.50243024303.85
Farukhabad(UP)11.00-15.381483.0025202460-8.70
Mawana(UP)11.00-26.67540.2028602840-
Kayamganj(UP)11.00-8.332214.0024702490-9.19
Rasda(UP)10.0025780.50260026101081.82
Fatehpur(UP)9.6054.842486.30249024903.32
Etah(UP)9.00NC604.00260025800.78
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.00NC1314.0028002800NC
Amroha(UP)7.00-22.22195.0026002580NC
Bareilly(UP)7.00402070.0025802560-4.44
Raibareilly(UP)7.0016.672040.5023552350-0.63
Devariya(UP)7.0045.831212.30257025254.26
Ajuha(UP)7.00-22.22549.0024002450-7.69
Tundla(UP)7.0055.56361.00262526251.74
Puranpur(UP)6.504.842217.8026052575-3.52
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)6.50-39.81184.903300340010.00
Mohamadabad(UP)6.00-201002.9024802460-
Badayoun(UP)5.50-21.431231.0025902580NC
Unnao(UP)5.50NC370.7024002450-11.11
Pilibhit(UP)5.5022.2247013.5026102575-3.15
Kannauj(UP)5.50-8.33535.1023502400-11.32
Mahoba(UP)4.60-6.12545.30243024504.52
Mirzapur(UP)4.00NC371.50261026757.63
Achalda(UP)4.00NC443.9024502500-5.77
Tulsipur(UP)4.00-20130.1023802370-
Lucknow(UP)3.7019.355031.4024402460-15.86
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-12.5363.50264026401.54
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.406.25201.3025702585-1.91
Naanpara(UP)3.20-23.81745.4023602360-0.63
Uluberia(WB)2.80NC78.1026002600-10.34
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-16.67303.6025602560-1.92
Pukhrayan(UP)2.50-16.67755.5021402180-8.94
Auraiya(UP)2.00NC297.1024602460-3.53
Jhansi(UP)2.00NC176.40242025056.37
Jhijhank(UP)2.00-33.33558.5022002200-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.00NC681.4024802450-9.82
Charra(UP)1.90-13.64159.7025502550NC
Sonamura(Tri)1.7021.4370.0038002800-
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.7013.3389.9029002960-
Purwa(UP)1.60-5.8815.3024102435-
Balarampur(WB)1.60-3637.63280025008.53
Lalganj(UP)1.5025299.702300230031.43
Anandnagar(UP)1.3030247.00253525355.63
Muskara(UP)1.20-20108.60245024002.94
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC15.00112001120012.00
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC120.0022002200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC118.0022002200NC
Melaghar(Tri)1.00NC86.80280028003.70
Bangarmau(UP)0.70-12.5225.5024002380-2.04
Risia(UP)0.7016.6780.5023802400-
Gurusarai(UP)0.7016.6727.5024502450-2.00
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC21.1025502560-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 30, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.