Rice Prices

as on : 01-10-2020 02:42:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Dadri(UP)100.00-16.67605.0028002800-5.08
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.0011.114185.0022002150-5.38
Lalitpur(UP)48.006.671534.00256025504.49
Kopaganj(UP)45.00-6.251982.00254525403.25
Khalilabad(UP)40.00NC2097.00252525605.87
Azamgarh(UP)30.00-33.336097.70254025403.04
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00NC2335.0027702780-0.72
Gorakhpur(UP)30.0033.331793.0025702575-
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-253087.502565256018.75
Mainpuri(UP)28.003.72740.50263026400.38
Jaunpur(UP)27.5046.281513.30250025256.38
Mathura(UP)26.008.332516.5025602580-3.03
Madhoganj(UP)21.0031.252295.00243024203.85
Chorichora(UP)18.009.091655.00254525503.46
Pratapgarh(UP)16.0010.34489.0024102415-0.21
Farukhabad(UP)15.0036.361076.0025002520-9.42
Kayamganj(UP)15.0036.361382.0025002470-8.09
Atarra(UP)12.00-20684.50244024403.83
Etawah(UP)12.00-7.691121.5024502425-7.89
Mangaon(Mah)11.0083.33100.003800380035.71
Devariya(UP)8.5021.43893.30256525704.06
Banda(UP)8.00-27.27396.00244024304.27
Mohamadabad(UP)6.8013.33756.0024402480-
Unnao(UP)5.00-9.09354.9024002400-11.11
Kannauj(UP)5.00-9.09312.4023502350-11.32
Mahoba(UP)3.90-15.22386.90245024305.38
Naanpara(UP)3.6012.5426.7023702360-0.21
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.20-5.88188.4025852570-1.34
Auraiya(UP)2.5025150.8024502460-3.92
Pukhrayan(UP)2.50NC500.5021002140-10.64
Shikohabad(UP)2.00100161.5026402630-10.51
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-50134.1023802380-
Charra(UP)1.90NC129.7025502550NC
Chandoli(UP)1.70-22.73118.20257525758.88
Purwa(UP)1.50-6.257.3024152410-
Anandnagar(UP)1.10-15.38169.50254025353.46
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC84.0022002200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC82.0022002200NC
Khair(UP)1.00NC68.5026002600NC
Lalganj(UP)1.00-33.33184.402300230031.43
Risia(UP)0.70NC60.9023702380-

Published on October 01, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
