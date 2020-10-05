Rice Prices

as on : 05-10-2020 05:02:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Shahjahanpur(UP)350.009.389606.0026102600-4.22
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC9860.0035003500NC
Vilaspur(UP)210.001066.671804.20258025952.79
Bindki(UP)120.00-5.513978.00245024600.82
Gondal(UP)118.00NC8431.0023602350-3.67
Sindhanur(Kar)116.00673.33277.0026002400-
Dadri(UP)90.00-103770.0059805980-
Lalitpur(UP)75.0056.251684.00256025603.02
Kalipur(WB)74.00-9.762911.00240024002.13
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1450.00300030007.14
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.00404325.0021002200-9.68
Kandi(WB)70.0029.631879.50275027007.84
Hardoi(UP)60.00-14.295412.8024402460NC
Choubepur(UP)57.50-16.062751.6023002340-13.86
Barhaj(UP)56.00408192.00256025555.79
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)56.00-0.881038.2027002700-
Sangli(Mah)55.00161.9205.0040004000-
Bolpur(WB)55.00NC340.00255025301.19
Birbhum(WB)55.00-5.17512.00254025303.67
Aligarh(UP)50.0042.863947.0025502550NC
Ballia(UP)50.00NC2918.00260026606.12
Hapur(UP)50.00-28.571842.0027602790-3.83
Kopaganj(UP)41.00-8.892064.00254525452.83
Lakhimpur(UP)40.005.262887.0023802410-2.86
Sehjanwa(UP)40.0033.333167.502550256518.06
Beldanga(WB)40.0033.331560.0026502650-1.85
Jhargram(WB)36.00NC743.00300030003.45
Bankura Sadar(WB)32.00281904.0025002500NC
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00203080.0028602880-2.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00NC2395.0027452770-1.96
Agra(UP)30.00NC2339.00265026501.53
Shamli(UP)30.00-14.291621.9027402760-0.72
Mainpuri(UP)30.007.142800.5026002630-2.26
Egra/contai(WB)30.0030.43518.50250026008.70
Saharanpur(UP)29.00-21.622397.5027302785-2.50
Utraula(UP)28.005.661046.6023602350-
Faizabad(UP)27.00-3.571739.5023802370-2.86
Firozabad(UP)27.00-18.182171.0025752575-1.34
Bahraich(UP)25.0043.681204.8023602370-4.07
Khalilabad(UP)25.00-37.52147.00252525255.87
Muradabad(UP)25.00251879.0025902600-4.78
Azamgarh(UP)24.00-206145.70255025403.24
Mathura(UP)23.00-11.542562.5025802560-2.27
Gazipur(UP)23.0027.781246.5032003250NC
Partaval(UP)21.50-14858.50256025507.11
Madhoganj(UP)21.502.382338.00243024303.85
Pratapgarh(UP)20.0025529.0024102410-0.21
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-27.271553.30247525005.32
Rampur(UP)19.0018.75748.50259526001.76
Paliakala(UP)19.008.57938.50240023905.73
Sirsaganj(UP)17.00NC1244.00265026400.38
Etawah(UP)16.0033.331153.5024252450-8.83
Robertsganj(UP)16.0018.52368.00254025158.09
Champadanga(WB)16.006.67651.00315031503.28
Farukhabad(UP)15.00NC1106.0025002500-9.09
Mawana(UP)15.0036.36546.2028502860-
Kayamganj(UP)15.00NC1412.0024602500-9.89
Balrampur(UP)15.00-21.051323.00235023606.82
Bharthna(UP)15.007.14867.0025002510-6.02
Chorichora(UP)15.00-16.671685.00256025454.07
Nawabganj(UP)13.008.33824.0023502350-2.08
Purulia(WB)12.00-25154.0025802560-2.27
Mahoba(UP)11.80202.56410.50245024504.70
Banda(UP)11.0037.5418.00242524403.63
Bethuadahari(WB)11.0015.7959.7033503800-11.84
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.800.93237.2031003100NC
Haveri(Kar)10.00-88.1295.0040001700-
Amroha(UP)10.0042.86180.0026002600NC
Pilibhit(UP)10.0081.821443.50264026100.96
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-28.571160.0024002350-1.23
Sahiyapur(UP)9.00-71.432004.50256025604.07
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)8.9036.92158.303300330010.00
Soharatgarh(UP)8.50NC813.20256525453.85
Chintamani(Kar)8.0030031.0040004000-11.11
Atarra(UP)8.00-33.33700.50245024403.38
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29513.0024002400-7.69
Vilthararoad(UP)8.006091.0021002100-2.33
Karvi(UP)8.00-65.22560.00245024003.81
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.00NC752.0028002800NC
Bijnaur(UP)7.50-21.05302.50259025759.28
Puranpur(UP)7.2010.77939.7026002605-5.45
Badayoun(UP)7.0027.27796.50268025903.47
Devariya(UP)7.00-17.65907.30255025652.62
Mirzapur(UP)6.5062.5281.50255026105.15
Mohamadabad(UP)6.50-4.41769.0024402440-
Fatehpur(UP)6.30-34.381701.70248024903.33
Etah(UP)6.00-33.33481.50261026001.16
Kannauj(UP)6.0020324.4023602350-12.59
Tundla(UP)6.00-14.29297.50264026252.33
Raibareilly(UP)5.00-28.571344.5023002355-2.95
Nadia(WB)5.0025195.0034003350-11.69
Jahangirabad(UP)4.5028.57293.00264026400.57
Naanpara(UP)4.2016.67435.10237023700.85
Achalda(UP)4.00NC380.8024502450-7.55
Lucknow(UP)3.802.73290.0024602440-12.14
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.6012.5195.6025652585-3.75
Milak(UP)3.50250150.00259026001.57
Kalyani(WB)3.50-12.584.5034003400NC
Uluberia(WB)3.007.1473.6026002600-10.34
Balarampur(WB)3.0087.536.37280028008.53
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90NC34.8028003000NC
Kosikalan(UP)2.708219.2025802560-0.77
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.6030356.6024602480-10.55
Auraiya(UP)2.50NC155.8024402450-4.31
Charra(UP)2.3021.05134.30256025500.39
Baberu(UP)2.2046.6778.70243024102.97
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.80-18.182743.3035003500-
Purwa(UP)1.802010.9024102415-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.70-57.573.802620262015.93
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.70-22.73106.1026002600NC
Lalganj(UP)1.5050187.402250230028.57
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-25164.5026502640-10.17
Vishalpur(UP)1.50-62.5342.80261026000.77
Sonamura(Tri)1.30-23.5355.7029003800-
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.30-23.5383.4029302900-
Chandoli(UP)1.30-23.53120.80257525758.88
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC86.0022002200NC
Devala(Mah)1.00NC4.0013951370-
Murud(Mah)1.00NC84.0022002200NC
Champaknagar(Tri)1.00258.2031003000-
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-28.5771.60280028003.70
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-9.09171.50254025403.46
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.002551.30240024004.35
Khair(UP)1.00NC70.5026002600NC
Maudaha(UP)0.80-2034.40245024503.16
Masmara(Tri)0.60-99.6151.2025003250-
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC22.3025602550-
Khatra(WB)0.60-4059.4026002600-1.89

Published on October 05, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
