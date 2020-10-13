Rice Prices

as on : 13-10-2020 02:02:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gondal(UP)125.005.938681.0023502360-4.08
Hardoi(UP)80.0033.335572.8024002440-5.14
Kandi(WB)56.00-201991.50271027504.23
Manvi(Kar)50.00-33.331257.0015801628-
Aligarh(UP)50.00NC4047.0025502550NC
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00252987.0023502380-4.86
Barhaj(UP)50.00-10.718292.00258025607.50
Allahabad(UP)45.0012.52392.0023502300-9.62
Basti(UP)33.00-5.711755.50256025553.43
Bankura Sadar(WB)32.00NC1968.0025002500NC
Azamgarh(UP)30.00256205.70256025504.07
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-253227.502580255019.44
Sahiyapur(UP)29.00222.222062.50257025604.47
Gazipur(UP)27.0017.391300.5032003200-3.03
Egra/contai(WB)27.00-10572.502600250013.04
Mathura(UP)26.0013.042614.50258025800.78
Rampur(UP)17.00-10.53782.50260025951.96
Bahraich(UP)16.60-33.61238.0023702360-3.66
Paliakala(UP)15.00-21.05968.5023302400-2.51
Mawana(UP)12.009.09592.2028652860-
Badayoun(UP)11.0057.14818.5025602680-2.48
Shahganj(UP)11.00-50195.00236026501.72
Soharatgarh(UP)10.5023.53834.20257025654.05
Karvi(UP)10.0025580.00244524503.60
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00-25764.0028002800NC
Unnao(UP)5.00NC364.9023752400-12.04
Fatehpur(UP)4.20-33.331710.10247024802.92
Shikohabad(UP)2.5066.67169.5026252650-11.02
Purwa(UP)2.0011.1114.9023852410-
Muskara(UP)1.6033.3387.9023602450-0.84
Anandnagar(UP)1.2020173.90254525404.09
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC23.5025502560-

Published on October 13, 2020
