Rice Prices

as on : 19-10-2020 04:34:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gangavathi(Kar)529.0054.682800.0013751400-
Bindki(UP)320.00285118.0024302430NC
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC11020.0035003500NC
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)190.0058.334945.0020402125-10.53
Manvi(Kar)115.003601647.0015801580-
Gondal(UP)112.00-5.089384.0023502350-4.47
Mandya(Kar)104.00-55.7420904.0013801380-
Ballia(UP)90.0028.573338.0024402460-0.41
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)90.00-5.263147.0023502400-1.47
Dadri(UP)85.00-5.563940.0059005980-
Choubepur(UP)81.50-15.13106.6023002300-10.16
Sindhanur(Kar)72.00-28276.0023802400-
Lakhimpur(UP)70.007.693377.0023402330-4.88
Hardoi(UP)70.00-12.55712.8023502400-3.69
Mainpuri(UP)62.0074.652995.50265026403.92
Madhoganj(UP)60.5095.162521.0023302400-0.85
Hapur(UP)60.00202062.0026802700-4.29
Barhaj(UP)60.009.098642.00256025706.67
Kopaganj(UP)47.0030.562230.00254525503.25
Aligarh(UP)45.00NC4307.0025502550NC
Allahabad(UP)45.00NC2572.0023002350-13.21
Pandua(WB)44.00-2.221018.00325032508.33
Khalilabad(UP)40.00602227.00245025252.73
Shamli(UP)40.00263.641723.9026602630-4.49
Dahod(Guj)38.10988.57878.30430043007.50
Teliamura(Tri)35.0016.67659.0028002800-3.45
Sehjanwa(UP)35.0016.673357.502560256018.52
Gorakhpur(UP)34.0021.431917.0024602580-0.40
Agra(UP)34.00-8.112481.00264026302.72
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.0022.222515.0026802670-3.94
Saharanpur(UP)32.00-15.792603.5026702675-4.13
Beldanga(WB)30.00-251620.0027002650NC
Firozabad(UP)28.007.692279.00260025901.96
Faizabad(UP)27.00-1.821848.5023702380-3.27
Sahiyapur(UP)26.002252166.50257025704.26
Mathura(UP)26.00-7.142722.50256025600.39
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-37.53210.0029002820-0.85
Muradabad(UP)25.00NC2027.0025952600-2.44
Gazipur(UP)24.00-12.731455.5031003180-6.34
Bahraich(UP)23.50-61335.0023802370-3.25
Rampur(UP)23.0035.29828.5026002600-3.70
Utraula(UP)21.00-50.591173.6023602350-
Paliakala(UP)21.0010.531048.5023302320-4.12
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-35.481655.3023502400-2.08
Bharthna(UP)20.0033.33937.0023402325-12.03
Balrampur(UP)19.00NC1399.00237023805.33
Sirsaganj(UP)18.002.861351.0026302650-0.38
Jafarganj(UP)16.0077.781210.0023502350-2.08
Meerut(UP)15.00-11.761236.50290028704.32
Kayamganj(UP)15.00NC1472.0024202440-10.37
Badayoun(UP)14.0075882.5025752575-3.20
Pratapgarh(UP)13.0018.18577.0024102400-0.21
Jangipura(UP)13.00-13.33608.0024002500NC
Mahoba(UP)12.5030.21475.7024202410-0.21
Soharatgarh(UP)10.50-16880.20256025653.64
Amroha(UP)10.0025216.0026002580NC
Balarampur(WB)10.00233.3362.373000280016.28
Vilthararoad(UP)9.0012.5109.0021002100-2.33
Etah(UP)8.00NC513.50259026201.57
Mohamadabad(UP)8.0033.33797.0024002420-
Devariya(UP)8.006.67938.30256025652.81
Karvi(UP)8.006.67611.00242024601.68
Banda(UP)7.507.14447.00242524503.19
Rasda(UP)7.50-25788.5024102520995.45
Atarra(UP)7.00-22.22732.50243024502.97
Mirzapur(UP)7.00-6.67310.5023802465-2.86
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5527.0023502400-9.62
Milak(UP)7.0016.67176.0025202550-0.40
Fatehpur(UP)6.6037.51732.90245024753.38
Auraiya(UP)6.00100173.8022502280-16.67
Mawana(UP)6.00-53.85630.2028802850-
Lucknow(UP)6.0066.673309.2024002475-11.11
Raibareilly(UP)5.00-28.571368.5022102200-5.96
Nadia(WB)5.00NC233.0032503300-13.33
Tundla(UP)4.50-18.18317.50263526404.15
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.3022.86299.402420254015.24
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC309.0026002630-0.95
Achalda(UP)4.00NC404.8022502240-13.46
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.20NC208.4025602570-1.54
Kannauj(UP)3.00-45.45341.4023502400-9.62
Uluberia(WB)3.00NC79.6025802600-11.03
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90NC40.60300028007.14
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.8016.6784.20246024607.89
Kosikalan(UP)2.50NC229.2025502560-1.92
Charra(UP)2.3021.05142.7025502550NC
Kamalghat(Tri)2.00-33.339.0033003300-
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-42.861454.5025002560-7.75
Baberu(UP)1.90-13.6482.50242024302.98
Purwa(UP)1.50NC24.5023752380-
Maudaha(UP)1.404039.20242024502.98
Sonamura(Tri)1.20NC60.5029003800-
Lalganj(UP)1.20NC195.202150215022.86
Melaghar(Tri)1.00NC75.6028002800NC
Anandnagar(UP)0.9012.5181.70247525451.02
Gurusarai(UP)0.9028.5724.4024502450-2.00
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-2052.9024002400-4.00
Champaknagar(Tri)0.70-309.6033003100-
Risia(UP)0.70NC62.3023802370-
Atrauli(UP)0.60-14.2926.1025502555-

Published on October 19, 2020
