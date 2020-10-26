Rice Prices

as on : 26-10-2020 06:00:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)300.00-6.256185.0020002075-12.28
Hardoi(UP)180.00NC6432.8023502330-4.47
Bindki(UP)180.00-285978.0023602380-3.28
Choubepur(UP)96.004.353482.6023002270-10.16
Madhoganj(UP)90.0048.762701.0023202330-1.69
Etawah(UP)80.0033.331493.5023102300-9.41
Lakhimpur(UP)80.00NC3857.0023202310-6.07
Dadri(UP)80.00-5.884100.0059005900-
Mainpuri(UP)79.009.723437.50267526806.57
Raibareilly(UP)73.50818.751531.5022302230-5.51
Ballia(UP)70.00NC3618.0023502430-3.29
Hapur(UP)60.0071.432252.0026802750-4.29
Barhaj(UP)60.00208862.00245024501.24
Kandi(WB)60.00-7.692241.50272027103.82
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00NC3410.00298029001.88
Kopaganj(UP)43.00-8.512316.00254025452.63
Azamgarh(UP)39.0021.886347.70254525653.04
Agra(UP)39.002.632635.00257025800.39
Gorakhpur(UP)38.00-242093.0024452430-1.01
Dahod(Guj)36.90-29.041056.10430042007.50
Firozabad(UP)36.00-2.72425.00258026301.98
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.674537.0025502550-64.83
Saharanpur(UP)34.003.032737.5026802675-3.60
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-14.292645.0026802680-4.29
Mathura(UP)30.00-3.232844.5025502580NC
Shamli(UP)30.00-16.671855.9026652670-4.48
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-14.293547.5024502530-0.81
Sahiyapur(UP)27.00-102280.50249024901.01
Faizabad(UP)25.00-3.851950.5023502360-4.08
Bharthna(UP)25.00251027.0023202330-12.45
Gazipur(UP)21.00-251553.5031003100-6.34
Vilaspur(UP)21.00-4.551928.2025402500-2.31
Partaval(UP)20.00NC938.50252525257.45
Utraula(UP)20.00-4.761255.6023502350-
Bahraich(UP)18.00-49.31442.0023602370-4.07
Jaunpur(UP)18.00-101791.3022752280-3.60
Rampur(UP)18.00-30.77916.5026002600-3.70
Sirsaganj(UP)18.005.881421.00264026501.54
Paliakala(UP)17.50-301171.5023002300-5.35
Balrampur(UP)17.00-29.171511.00235023505.62
Nawabganj(UP)16.0014.29910.0023502350-3.69
Kayamganj(UP)16.00-201544.0023502380-13.28
Pratapgarh(UP)15.0015.38607.0024002410-0.62
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-22.221231.0024002380-12.73
Jafarganj(UP)14.00-12.51270.0023602360-1.67
Chorichora(UP)14.003.71776.00253025251.81
Amroha(UP)12.0020282.0026002600NC
Etah(UP)12.0033.33555.50260026001.56
Jangipura(UP)12.00-20662.0023602360-1.67
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.904.81279.8032003100NC
Soharatgarh(UP)10.50NC901.20249025600.81
Kaliaganj(WB)10.0025138.4032503250-8.45
Banda(UP)9.5018.75482.00242524253.19
Mohamadabad(UP)9.5010.47848.0023502320-
Mahoba(UP)9.30-4.12534.10244524408.67
Atarra(UP)9.00-10770.50245024204.26
Karvi(UP)9.00-10649.00241024151.26
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29557.0023502350-9.62
Rasda(UP)8.00NC820.5023202400954.55
Unnao(UP)7.0016.67439.9023252350-13.89
Lucknow(UP)6.50-23.533358.0024002425-7.69
Naanpara(UP)6.5025478.90234023502.18
Auraiya(UP)6.0050193.8022002260-18.52
Devariya(UP)6.00-7.69975.3024602460-0.81
Kannauj(UP)5.50-8.33376.4023502350-11.32
Badayoun(UP)5.00-44.44922.5025802580-3.01
Jahangirabad(UP)5.0011.11328.00260026000.97
Vilthararoad(UP)5.00-44.44119.0021002100-2.33
Tundla(UP)5.00-16.67339.50260026401.96
Fatehpur(UP)4.70-2.081764.30237024000.42
Achalda(UP)4.00NC420.8022602250-13.08
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)4.00-2067.0023502300-6.00
Jhansi(UP)3.80137.5150.70243024356.81
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.40-2.86383.0024002400-13.04
Nadia(WB)3.00NC251.0032503250-13.33
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.80NC95.40230023000.88
Uluberia(WB)2.80-6.6797.2025402540-12.41
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-7.41245.2025502560-0.58
Purwa(UP)2.0011.1132.1023352335-
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-201463.5024502530-6.13
Charra(UP)1.905.56154.1025502550NC
Lalganj(UP)1.8050203.202150215022.86
Baberu(UP)1.60-27.2790.10242024202.98
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050174.5026402650-12.00
Chandoli(UP)1.20-25129.60242024302.33
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-33.3359.1024002400-4.00
Bangarmau(UP)0.8033.33121.2023502350-5.05
Atrauli(UP)0.70NC30.1025502540-
Risia(UP)0.7016.6766.1023702370-

Published on October 26, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
