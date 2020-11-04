Rice Prices

as on : 04-11-2020 05:33:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Shahjahanpur(UP)1000.00177.7812326.0024002610-12.57
Gangavathi(Kar)410.0022.022687.0018351855-
Sultanpur(UP)280.00NC8937.0022502300-4.26
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)240.00-206665.0022502000-1.32
Muskara(UP)230.0011400565.50236023504.89
Mandya(Kar)186.00416.679309.0022772760-
Etawah(UP)180.001251853.5023252310-9.71
Hardoi(UP)180.00NC6792.8023502350-4.47
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)120.00603707.0022802350-4.40
Madhoganj(UP)120.0014.293151.0023002320NC
Gondal(UP)118.00-1.6710096.0023502350-4.47
Choubepur(UP)105.00-6.674114.6022502300-12.11
Lakhimpur(UP)100.0042.864197.0022302315-7.85
Azamgarh(UP)95.00143.596537.70253525452.42
Lalitpur(UP)95.0058.332134.0024402500-3.17
Mainpuri(UP)90.00-5.263807.50256025501.99
Barhaj(UP)76.0026.679014.00248024503.33
Kalipur(WB)68.004.623333.0024002400NC
Kandi(WB)65.008.332371.50272027203.82
Manvi(Kar)55.00-57.692017.0015801580-36.01
Bharthna(UP)55.001201137.0023702320-7.06
Kopaganj(UP)51.0018.62418.00252525401.81
Dahod(Guj)50.2036.041156.50430043007.50
Aligarh(UP)50.0042.864707.0025502540-64.83
Basti(UP)47.0030.562156.50253025002.22
Pandua(WB)42.00-4.551102.00325032508.33
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-203490.0029002980-0.85
Sahiyapur(UP)40.0033.332500.50254025103.04
Shamli(UP)38.0026.671931.9026752665-4.12
Sehjanwa(UP)35.0016.673617.50255024503.24
Beldanga(WB)35.00401880.0026002700-3.70
Agra(UP)34.00-12.822703.00258025700.78
Saharanpur(UP)34.00NC2805.5026852680-3.07
Bankura Sadar(WB)32.00NC2164.0025002500NC
Allahabad(UP)30.00NC2752.0023002250-14.81
Muradabad(UP)30.00252241.0024502590-7.55
Paliakala(UP)30.0071.431231.5022502300-7.41
Egra/contai(WB)30.00-3.23694.50260026004.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)28.00-6.672701.0026902680-2.36
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)28.00366.67848.0028002800NC
Faizabad(UP)26.0042002.5023602350-3.67
Mathura(UP)24.00-202892.50258025501.57
Badayoun(UP)22.00100988.5025252570-5.43
Balrampur(UP)22.0015.791593.00235023505.62
Vilaspur(UP)21.00-8.72016.2024702450-5.00
Pukhrayan(UP)20.0033.33598.5021252120-9.96
Meerut(UP)20.0021.211309.50290028704.32
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00-47.372133.00253024452.43
Sirsaganj(UP)19.502.631498.0025502600-1.92
Rampur(UP)18.00NC952.5024602600-8.89
Utraula(UP)17.00NC1323.6023602350-
Medinipur(West)(WB)17.006.25257.0029002900-3.33
Pratapgarh(UP)16.5010640.0024002400-0.62
Jafarganj(UP)16.0033.331326.0023502340-2.08
Islampur(WB)15.00NC468.8032003350-13.51
Raiganj(WB)15.007.14455.5031003250-12.68
Mahoba(UP)14.4054.84562.90244024458.44
Kayamganj(UP)14.00-39.131618.0023002340-13.86
Sindhanur(Kar)13.00-82.19476.0024502600-
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-7.141257.0023002400-16.36
Amroha(UP)12.00NC306.0024402600-6.15
Champadanga(WB)12.00-25735.0031003100NC
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)10.107.45221.70310031003.33
Fatehpur(UP)9.2091.671792.3023402380-1.06
Atarra(UP)9.00NC788.50243024502.97
Etah(UP)9.00-25573.5025602600-0.39
Ajuha(UP)9.0012.5575.0023002350-10.68
Mirzapur(UP)8.5013.33342.5023002345-6.12
Milak(UP)8.4020192.8022902520-9.49
Karvi(UP)8.00-11.11665.00244524103.16
Tundla(UP)8.0023.08368.50263025803.14
Tulsipur(UP)7.50-31.82177.1023502350-
Chorichora(UP)7.50-46.431791.00254025302.63
Auraiya(UP)7.0016.67207.8022502200-13.46
Banda(UP)7.00-26.32496.00244024253.83
Mawana(UP)7.00-41.67754.2028702850-
Unnao(UP)6.00-20466.9023152300-14.26
Rasda(UP)6.00-25832.5023252320956.82
Lucknow(UP)5.80-10.773369.6024402400-8.79
Raibareilly(UP)5.50-92.521542.5023002230-2.54
Kannauj(UP)5.00-9.09386.4023002350-13.21
Nadia(WB)5.0066.67275.0033003200-13.16
Kolar(Kar)4.00-60216.0048294950-10.81
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC344.00262526001.94
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20377.0025602620-0.78
Achalda(UP)4.00NC428.8023002260-11.54
Kosikalan(UP)3.8052252.8025502550-0.58
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.80NC398.2023002350-14.81
Kalyani(WB)3.50NC98.5034003400-1.45
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.40-2.86222.20258525700.19
Jhansi(UP)3.20-15.79157.10244024307.25
Uluberia(WB)2.80NC102.8025202540-13.10
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.10-30120.5026002600NC
Pilibhit(UP)2.00NC1471.5023502390-9.62
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.0066.67101.8022602260NC
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.8038.4687.0029402930-
Charra(UP)1.80-5.26157.7025602550NC
Purwa(UP)1.70-5.5639.1023402320-
Lalganj(UP)1.20NC208.002150215022.86
Vishalpur(UP)1.10-26.67357.6023502540-9.62
Devala(Mah)1.00NC8.0013801380-
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-33.3383.4028002800NC
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-46.67186.30247524850.81
Maudaha(UP)0.80-42.8640.80244024203.39
Achnera(UP)0.60NC37.40257026200.78
Atrauli(UP)0.60-14.2932.7025602550-

Published on November 04, 2020
