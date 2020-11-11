Rice Prices

as on : 11-11-2020 02:42:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Etawah(UP)320.0077.782493.5022902325-11.07
Hardoi(UP)200.0011.117192.8022852350-6.73
Azamgarh(UP)145.0052.636827.70250025351.01
Mainpuri(UP)102.0013.334011.50258025603.20
Sultanpur(UP)100.00-64.299137.00237022500.85
Madhoganj(UP)90.00-253331.0022502300NC
Kalipur(WB)82.0020.593497.0024002400NC
Hapur(UP)70.0016.672392.0026802680-4.29
Kopaganj(UP)67.0031.372552.00250025251.01
Basti(UP)60.0027.662276.50254025302.63
Kandi(WB)59.00-9.232489.50271027204.23
Barhaj(UP)45.00-40.799104.00250024804.17
Saharanpur(UP)43.0026.472891.5026902685-2.89
Manvi(Kar)40.00-27.272097.0015801580-14.59
Aligarh(UP)40.00-204787.0025502550NC
Khalilabad(UP)40.0014.292457.00252524505.87
Pandua(WB)40.00-4.761182.00325032504.84
Agra(UP)37.008.822777.00258025800.39
Gazipur(UP)37.00105.561663.5030003100-8.54
Faizabad(UP)33.0026.922068.5023502360-4.08
Mathura(UP)32.0033.332956.50265025803.92
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00-253550.0059402900103.77
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC2301.0024802450-3.13
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.007.142761.00269526900.19
Kayamganj(UP)30.00114.291678.0022802300-15.56
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-14.293677.50254025503.25
Paliakala(UP)30.00NC1291.5021002250-13.58
Beldanga(WB)30.00-14.291940.0026002600-3.70
Firozabad(UP)29.00-19.442483.00259025801.17
Sahiyapur(UP)29.00-27.52558.50255025403.24
Bankura Sadar(WB)28.00-12.52220.0025002500NC
Bahraich(UP)25.5041.671493.0023502360-4.47
Ulhasnagar(Mah)25.00316.67222.0040003900-6.98
Jangipura(UP)25.00127.27734.0023502360-2.08
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)25.00-10.71898.0028002800NC
Sitapur(UP)22.0033.33608.3021202475-12.22
Partaval(UP)21.007.691057.50255025406.25
Pratapgarh(UP)20.0021.21680.0024002400-0.62
Allahabad(UP)20.00-33.332792.0022502300-15.09
Pukhrayan(UP)20.00NC638.5021352125-9.53
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00NC2173.00254025302.83
Sirsaganj(UP)19.50NC1537.0025702550-1.15
Meerut(UP)19.00-51347.50285029002.52
Nawabganj(UP)18.0012.5946.0023002350-6.50
Jafarganj(UP)18.0012.51362.0023302350-2.92
Balrampur(UP)16.00-27.271625.00234023505.17
Fatehpur(UP)14.5057.611821.3023002340-2.95
Farukhabad(UP)14.007.691285.0023102300-15.69
Champadanga(WB)14.0016.67763.0031003100-1.59
Malur(Kar)12.0014037.003484304310.67
Mawana(UP)12.0071.43778.2028502870-
Mahoba(UP)11.60-19.44586.10244024408.44
Banda(UP)11.0057.14518.00243024403.40
Kalna(WB)10.50NC414.5028502850-3.39
Raibareilly(UP)10.0081.821562.5023102300-2.12
Chorichora(UP)10.0033.331811.00253025402.22
Karvi(UP)9.5018.75684.00242024451.89
Atarra(UP)9.00NC806.50243024302.10
Kishunpur(UP)8.00-11.1157.0016001700-11.11
Unnao(UP)8.0033.33482.9022752315-15.74
Mohamadabad(UP)8.00-5.88881.0022802360-
Mirzapur(UP)7.50-11.76357.5022652300-6.60
Tulsipur(UP)7.00-6.67191.1023402350-
Naanpara(UP)7.007.69492.90233023402.19
Bareilly(UP)6.5018.181308.0022502400-11.76
Kannauj(UP)6.5030399.4023002300-16.36
Badayoun(UP)6.00-72.731000.5025402525-4.51
Devariya(UP)6.00NC987.30252524601.81
Balarampur(WB)6.00-4074.373000300016.28
Achalda(UP)5.0025438.8023002300-8.00
Tundla(UP)4.50-43.75377.50258026301.38
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC352.00263026252.14
Kasganj(UP)4.00NC385.0025602560NC
Lucknow(UP)4.00-31.033377.6024002440-10.28
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.40-10.53405.0023002300-16.06
Kosikalan(UP)3.20-15.79259.20258025501.78
Purwa(UP)2.4041.1843.9022902340-
Lalganj(UP)2.0066.67212.002150215022.86
Charra(UP)1.80NC161.30256025600.39
Bangarmau(UP)1.5087.5124.2022752350-8.08
Lakhimpur(UP)1.40-98.64199.8021102230-12.08
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC18.001000011200NC
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC92.0022002200-47.62
Murud(Mah)1.00NC90.0022002200-47.62
Muskara(UP)1.00-99.57567.5023602360NC
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-27.27190.10252525102.64
Achnera(UP)0.60NC38.60258025701.18
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-4060.3024252400-3.00

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 11, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.