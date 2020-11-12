Rice Prices

as on : 12-11-2020 04:55:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2078.00-10.2489487.0042004200-9.68
Shahjahanpur(UP)1100.001014526.0024202400-11.84
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC12760.0035003500NC
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)250.004.177165.00226522507.86
Hardoi(UP)180.00-107552.8022702285-7.35
Lakhimpur(UP)147.00104004493.8020902110-11.81
Azamgarh(UP)140.00-3.457107.70252525002.02
Gondal(UP)132.0011.8610360.0023202350-5.69
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)127.005.833961.0022802280-4.40
Madhoganj(UP)120.0033.333571.0022502250NC
Choubepur(UP)114.2011.414548.0021752200-17.46
Mainpuri(UP)110.007.844231.50255025802.00
Kalipur(WB)85.003.663667.0023002400-4.17
Lalitpur(UP)80.00-15.792294.00243024404.07
Sindhanur(Kar)78.00500632.0024502450-
Kolar(Kar)72.001700360.0052404829-3.21
Kopaganj(UP)71.005.972694.00249025000.61
Dadri(UP)70.00-12.54240.0059005900-
Kandi(WB)64.008.472617.50271027104.23
Hapur(UP)60.00-14.292512.0026802680-4.29
Basti(UP)54.00-102384.50254025402.63
Ballia(UP)50.00-28.573718.0023102350-4.94
Barhaj(UP)50.0011.119204.00250025004.17
Aligarh(UP)45.0012.54877.0025402550-0.39
Saharanpur(UP)45.004.652981.5026902690-2.89
Agra(UP)40.008.112857.00257525800.19
Gazipur(UP)40.008.111743.5030003000-8.54
Shamli(UP)36.00-5.262003.9026802675-3.94
Jhargram(WB)36.00NC887.00300030003.45
Firozabad(UP)32.0010.342547.00261025901.95
Asansol(WB)31.20NC1389.02317531505.83
Mathura(UP)31.00-3.123018.50265026503.92
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00NC3610.0028205940-3.26
Khalilabad(UP)30.00-252517.00252525255.87
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00NC2821.00270026950.37
Gorakhpur(UP)30.00502233.00248025400.40
Bankura Sadar(WB)30.007.142280.0025002500NC
Muradabad(UP)28.00-6.672357.0024702480-3.52
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)28.0012954.0028002800NC
Paliakala(UP)27.00-101345.5021202100-12.76
Jangipura(UP)25.00NC784.0023502350-2.08
Mandya(Kar)24.00-87.19357.0027802277-
Ghatal(WB)24.00380139.403310275024.91
Dahod(Guj)23.60-52.991203.70430043007.50
Durgapur(WB)23.50NC1178.403170306013.21
Malur(Kar)23.0091.6783.003493348410.96
Sahiyapur(UP)23.00-20.692604.50255025503.24
Rampur(UP)21.0016.67994.5024602460-8.89
Soharatgarh(UP)21.00NC985.20253525502.63
Jafarganj(UP)21.0016.671404.0023402330-2.50
Jhijhank(UP)20.00100587.5021302150-
Nawabganj(UP)19.005.56984.0023002300-6.50
Sirsaganj(UP)19.00-2.561575.0025802570-0.77
Pratapgarh(UP)18.50-7.5717.0024002400-0.62
Jaunpur(UP)18.00NC1827.3022602275-4.24
Meerut(UP)17.50-7.891382.50285028502.52
Bahraich(UP)16.80-34.121526.6023502350-4.47
Balrampur(UP)16.00NC1657.00234023405.17
Champadanga(WB)16.0014.29795.0030003100-4.76
Utraula(UP)15.00-11.761353.6023202360-
Chorichora(UP)15.00501841.00250025301.01
Raiganj(WB)15.00NC485.5031003100-15.07
Farukhabad(UP)14.00NC1313.0022802310-16.79
Islampur(WB)14.00-6.67496.8032003200-14.67
Medinipur(West)(WB)14.00-17.65285.0030002900NC
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)12.8026.73247.30310031003.33
Mahoba(UP)12.104.31610.30243024408.00
Atarra(UP)12.0033.33830.50243024302.10
Banda(UP)12.009.09542.00244024303.83
Mawana(UP)11.00-8.33800.2028502850-
Raibareilly(UP)11.00101584.5023152310-1.91
Sitapur(UP)11.00-50630.3021202120-12.22
Pukhrayan(UP)10.00-50658.5021302135-9.75
Badayoun(UP)9.00501018.5025302540-4.89
Etah(UP)9.00NC591.50257025600.39
Unnao(UP)9.0012.5500.9022602275-16.30
Naanpara(UP)8.8025.71510.50232023301.75
Bareilly(UP)8.0023.081324.0022402250-12.16
Bijnaur(UP)7.50-16.67335.50245025703.38
Ajuha(UP)7.00-22.22589.0023202300-9.90
Tundla(UP)7.0055.56391.50258025801.38
Rasda(UP)6.508.33845.5022802325936.36
Robertsganj(UP)6.00-33.33398.0021102225-10.21
Tulsipur(UP)6.00-14.29203.1023402340-
Amroha(UP)5.50-54.17317.0024502440-5.77
Jhansi(UP)5.5071.88168.10243524407.03
Kasganj(UP)5.0025395.0025702560-1.15
Kannauj(UP)5.00-23.08409.4023002300-16.36
Vishalpur(UP)5.00354.55367.6023152350-10.96
Lucknow(UP)4.60153386.8024002400-10.28
Jahangirabad(UP)4.5012.5361.00263026302.14
Achalda(UP)4.00-20446.8022502300-10.00
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.8011.76229.8025602585-1.35
Kosikalan(UP)3.6012.5266.40260025802.56
Shikohabad(UP)2.5066.67179.5025502640-15.00
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.5019.05125.5026002600NC
Puranpur(UP)2.40-40963.5022852520-10.39
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)2.104033.7029002800-23.68
Charra(UP)2.0011.11165.30256025600.39
Kishunpur(UP)2.00-7561.0016001600-11.11
Purwa(UP)2.00-16.6747.9022802290-
Chandoli(UP)1.7041.67133.00237524200.42
Lalganj(UP)1.50-25215.002150215022.86
Boxonagar(Tri)1.30NC33.6029002800-
Muskara(UP)1.2020569.9023502360-0.42
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC94.0022002200-47.62
Murud(Mah)1.00NC92.0022002200-47.62
Khair(UP)1.002574.1025602550-0.78
Khatra(WB)1.0042.8664.8026002600-1.89
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.5191.50252025252.44
Risia(UP)0.7016.6768.7023502360-

Published on November 12, 2020
