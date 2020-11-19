Rice Prices

as on : 19-11-2020 02:56:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Choubepur(UP)135.003.855078.0022002200-10.57
Azamgarh(UP)125.00-7.417627.70252525252.02
Hardoi(UP)120.00-14.298072.8022302260-8.23
Gondal(UP)115.50-12.510591.0023502320-4.47
Lakhimpur(UP)110.00-26.675013.8020702080-13.75
Dadri(UP)90.0028.574420.0059005900-
Mainpuri(UP)85.00-29.174641.50257525601.38
Etawah(UP)60.00-80.653233.5022852290-10.39
Lalitpur(UP)60.00502494.00245024502.73
Barhaj(UP)60.00509404.00252025305.88
Basti(UP)55.001.852494.50253025402.43
Aligarh(UP)50.0011.114977.0025502540NC
Sindhanur(Kar)37.0015.62798.0012501320-26.47
Khalilabad(UP)35.0016.672587.00245025252.73
Agra(UP)34.00-10.533001.0025702590-0.77
Gazipur(UP)32.00-25.581893.5030003000-6.25
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00-403770.0028502825NC
Jaunpur(UP)30.007.141943.3022502265-5.46
Mathura(UP)30.003.453136.50266026703.91
Firozabad(UP)29.50NC2665.00261026201.16
Muzzafarnagar(UP)28.00-6.672877.00273027002.25
Farukhabad(UP)27.0068.751399.0022602300-18.12
Muradabad(UP)25.00-10.712407.0024602470-4.28
Sahiyapur(UP)25.00-16.672714.50255025503.24
Kayamganj(UP)25.00-16.671728.0022702280-16.54
Soharatgarh(UP)23.009.521031.20250025351.21
Bahraich(UP)22.50501601.6023502350-4.47
Thodupuzha(Ker)20.00-33.331970.0029003000NC
Robertsganj(UP)20.0081.82460.0022152215-5.74
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00-11.112318.00250024901.21
Sirsaganj(UP)19.502.631614.0025602580-1.92
Jafarganj(UP)19.00-9.521442.0023702340-1.25
Chorichora(UP)17.0041.671899.00250025200.60
Banda(UP)15.00-6.25604.00243024254.74
Balrampur(UP)15.00-6.251687.00235023405.62
Bareilly(UP)14.5081.251353.0022202240-11.20
Mohamadabad(UP)13.00100920.0022802310-17.09
Mawana(UP)12.009.09824.2028502850-
Atarra(UP)9.00-25848.50244024303.39
Badayoun(UP)9.00NC1036.5025002530-5.66
Etah(UP)9.0028.57623.50257025800.78
Ajuha(UP)9.0012.5623.0023502300-8.74
Mahoba(UP)8.00-40.3653.10245024206.06
Raibareilly(UP)8.00-94.481890.50232523151.09
Devariya(UP)8.0023.081016.30252525201.81
Tulsipur(UP)8.0033.33219.1023502340-
Kasganj(UP)7.00-12.5425.0025702580-0.39
Mirzapur(UP)7.007.69384.5022602265-4.84
Pilibhit(UP)7.002501485.5022702350-9.92
Naanpara(UP)6.60-13.16538.90233023204.95
Rasda(UP)6.00-7.69870.5022802270936.36
Jahangirabad(UP)4.50NC370.00264026303.53
Kannauj(UP)4.50-10418.4023002300-14.81
Tundla(UP)4.50-35.71400.50261025801.75
Vishalpur(UP)4.00-20375.6023552315-9.42
Nadia(WB)4.0033.33289.0033003400-13.16
Samsi(WB)4.00-11.1127.00335033503.08
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.602.86244.00257025700.98
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-6.25278.80256026001.19
Shikohabad(UP)3.0020190.5025402550-7.64
Lucknow(UP)3.00-253400.8024402410-64.64
Muskara(UP)2.00NC577.90235023752.17
Charra(UP)1.80-10168.90255025600.39
Baberu(UP)1.706.2596.70243524253.84
Lalganj(UP)1.2020219.402150215022.86
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC100.0022002200-47.62
Murud(Mah)1.00NC98.0022002200-47.62
Boxonagar(Tri)1.00-23.0835.6029002900-
Khatra(WB)1.00NC66.8026002600-1.89
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-20195.10250025002.04
Risia(UP)0.60-2571.5023502350-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 19, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.