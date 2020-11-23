Rice Prices

as on : 23-11-2020 04:40:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2021.00-3.1697703.0036003600-22.58
Shahjahanpur(UP)1250.0013.1219236.0023602425-14.18
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)320.00287805.00220022657.84
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC14500.0035003500NC
Bindki(UP)280.0055.566538.0022852360-2.35
Hardoi(UP)200.0066.678472.8022152230-9.59
Madhoganj(UP)165.00NC4231.0022002250-4.35
Etawah(UP)150.001503533.5022752285-10.78
Azamgarh(UP)140.00127907.70251025251.62
Choubepur(UP)131.50-2.595341.0021852200-10.82
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)130.00-7.144501.0022352275-7.45
Lakhimpur(UP)120.00NC5493.8020902080-12.18
Mainpuri(UP)105.0023.534851.5025302575-0.39
Bharthna(UP)90.00-41.941627.0023252330-8.82
Kalipur(WB)76.005.564147.0023002300-4.17
Kasimbazar(WB)75.008.72140.5026302600-0.75
Solapur(Mah)72.0030.91269.00367537000.41
Barhaj(UP)70.0016.679544.00251025204.58
Lalitpur(UP)65.008.332624.00245024502.51
Kandi(WB)65.00-7.142887.502800272051.35
Sindhanur(Kar)59.0059.46916.0014501250-14.71
Kopaganj(UP)56.00-13.852936.00250024901.42
Saharanpur(UP)56.0047.373169.50271027003.83
Ballia(UP)50.00253898.0023002300-5.54
Hapur(UP)50.00-16.672612.00272026802.26
Dahod(Guj)43.40-0.691377.90430043007.50
Aligarh(UP)40.00-205057.00255025500.39
Ghaziabad(UP)40.0033.333850.0028252850-0.88
Sahiyapur(UP)40.00602794.50253025502.43
Shamli(UP)40.0029.032145.90272526803.02
Gazipur(UP)39.0021.881971.5030003000-6.25
Fatehpur(UP)38.50165.521898.3023002300-3.16
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00252947.00273027303.02
Beldanga(WB)35.0016.672070.0026002600-3.70
Bahraich(UP)33.0046.671667.6023502350-3.69
Agra(UP)31.00-8.823063.00258525700.19
Asansol(WB)31.00-0.641451.02310031753.33
Thodupuzha(Ker)30.00502030.0029002900NC
Jaunpur(UP)30.00NC2003.3022502250-3.43
Bankura Sadar(WB)30.00-6.252404.0025002500NC
Firozabad(UP)29.00-1.692723.00260026100.78
Paliakala(UP)29.00-27.51483.5020702100-9.21
Farukhabad(UP)28.003.71455.0022702260-15.93
Egra/contai(WB)28.00-6.67750.50260026004.00
Gorakhpur(UP)27.5037.52373.00253025002.43
Muradabad(UP)27.0082461.0024602460-4.28
Teliamura(Tri)25.00-37.5905.0029002900NC
Allahabad(UP)25.00-28.572912.0022002255-17.91
Atarra(UP)25.00177.78898.50242024401.89
Nawabganj(UP)25.0031.581034.0023202300-5.69
Gajol(WB)25.00NC145.5027002700NC
Soharatgarh(UP)24.004.351079.20248025000.40
Balrampur(UP)24.0026.321773.00232523504.49
Durgapur(WB)23.20-1.281224.803160317012.86
Pratapgarh(UP)23.0024.32763.0023902400-0.42
Jangipura(UP)23.00-8830.0022502350-4.26
Robertsganj(UP)21.507.5503.0022002215-6.38
Meerut(UP)20.5017.141423.50280028500.72
Vilaspur(UP)20.50-2.382057.20245524701.03
Sitapur(UP)20.0081.82670.3021002120-14.29
Kayamganj(UP)20.00-201768.0022802270-16.48
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC240.0022502700-13.46
Sirsaganj(UP)19.00-2.561652.0025802560-2.64
Badayoun(UP)18.0028.571100.5024602475-8.04
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)18.00-30.771042.0028002800NC
Jafarganj(UP)17.00-10.531476.0023502370-2.08
Rampur(UP)16.00-33.331074.5024602460-3.91
Champadanga(WB)16.0014.29891.0030003000-4.76
Vishalpur(UP)15.00275405.6023502355-12.64
Banda(UP)14.00-6.67632.00242024304.31
Mohamadabad(UP)14.007.69948.0023002280-16.67
Raiganj(WB)14.00NC541.5030003100-18.92
Chintamani(Kar)13.0062.557.0038004000-15.56
Utraula(UP)13.00-13.331379.6023402320-
Islampur(WB)13.00NC548.8031003200-18.42
Raath(UP)12.60162.5378.202350235017.50
Holenarsipura(Kar)12.00NC157.0018002000-
Bareilly(UP)12.00-17.241377.0022502220-10.00
Mawana(UP)12.00-20878.2028002810-
Raibareilly(UP)10.5031.251911.5023002325NC
Naanpara(UP)9.4042.42557.70233023305.43
Mahoba(UP)9.2015671.50246024506.49
Unnao(UP)9.202.22519.3021752260-18.69
Amroha(UP)9.0063.64335.0024502450-7.55
Devariya(UP)9.0012.51034.30250025252.46
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)8.70-33.08290.70310031003.33
Auraiya(UP)8.00100241.8022002280-13.73
Etah(UP)8.00-11.11639.5025702570-0.39
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11639.0023302350-9.51
Karvi(UP)8.00NC716.00245024303.81
Rasda(UP)8.0033.33886.5022802280936.36
Mangaon(Mah)7.0016.67126.003800380035.71
Jhansi(UP)7.0027.27182.10243524357.27
Pilibhit(UP)7.00NC1499.5022602270-10.32
Milak(UP)6.50-22.62205.8022402290-11.46
Bijnaur(UP)6.00-20347.50245024503.38
Chorichora(UP)6.00-64.711911.00254525002.41
Lucknow(UP)5.2073.333411.2024602440-64.35
Vilthararoad(UP)5.00-44.44165.0021002100-2.33
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)4.2023.53413.4022802300-16.48
Kottayam(Ker)4.00-8.003500--12.50
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00-11.11378.00265026403.92
Shikohabad(UP)4.0033.33198.5024002540-9.43
Achalda(UP)4.00NC454.8022602250-13.08
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.20-11.11250.40258025700.58
Charra(UP)2.2022.22173.30255025500.79
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.00-20110.8022502260-0.44
Purwa(UP)1.70-1551.3021852280-
Baberu(UP)1.60-5.8899.90240024353.45
Melaghar(Tri)1.50-40101.6027002700-3.57
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.50-16.6790.0029002940-
Chandoli(UP)1.50-6.25139.2023002380-2.75
Lalganj(UP)1.5025222.402150215022.86
Anandnagar(UP)1.4040199.90249024801.84
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC24.00790011200-28.18
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC104.0022002200-47.62
Devala(Mah)1.00NC10.0014001380-
Murud(Mah)1.00NC102.0022002200-47.62
Achnera(UP)0.60NC41.00257025700.39
Risia(UP)0.60NC72.7023502350-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 23, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.