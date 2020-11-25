Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gazipur(UP)42.00-2.332141.5029503000-6.65
Gajol(WB)26.004197.5027002700NC
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC108.0022002200-47.62
Murud(Mah)1.00NC106.0022002200-47.62

Published on November 25, 2020