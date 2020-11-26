Rice Prices

as on : 26-11-2020 04:12:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1647.00-41.53106631.0036003600-22.58
Shahjahanpur(UP)1255.00NC24256.0023602355-14.18
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)310.00-13.899145.002250224010.29
Mainpuri(UP)174.0012.995507.5025302540-0.39
Etawah(UP)150.0015.384093.5022652275-11.18
Raibareilly(UP)145.502.462486.50232523101.09
Azamgarh(UP)145.007.418467.70251525151.82
Hardoi(UP)140.00-58.829432.8021802225-11.02
Gondal(UP)132.508.6111100.0023402330-4.88
Choubepur(UP)126.00-11.025876.2021852175-10.82
Lakhimpur(UP)110.00NC5933.8021002100-11.76
Madhoganj(UP)85.00-39.294681.0021502150-6.52
Kalipur(WB)80.005.264307.0024002300NC
Ballia(UP)70.00754118.0022502250-7.60
Barhaj(UP)70.00-12.59844.00251025105.02
Dahod(Guj)66.5053.231510.90430043007.50
Basti(UP)65.00NC2754.50251025101.62
Lalitpur(UP)65.008.332874.00245024503.16
Dadri(UP)65.008.334670.0059005950-
Hapur(UP)60.00NC2852.00272027202.26
Kandi(WB)56.00NC3111.502760276049.19
Bolpur(WB)55.00NC450.00255025501.19
Birbhum(WB)55.00NC622.00255025402.00
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00253950.0028402825-0.35
Khalilabad(UP)50.00252767.00252525255.65
Sahiyapur(UP)50.00252894.50252025302.02
Kopaganj(UP)47.00-2.083126.00250025251.42
Gazipur(UP)44.004.762229.5029502950-6.65
Shamli(UP)43.0022.862301.90272527303.02
Pandua(WB)41.00-6.821352.00325032504.84
Paliakala(UP)37.5029.311558.5021202070-7.02
Gorakhpur(UP)37.0034.552447.0024652530-0.20
Aligarh(UP)35.00-22.225217.00255025400.39
Jafarganj(UP)35.002501566.0023502330-4.08
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.009.382538.0025002500NC
Bahraich(UP)34.506.151801.6023602350-3.28
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.00NC3079.00275027303.77
Mathura(UP)33.00-5.713272.50265026603.52
Atarra(UP)32.508.331023.50242524201.89
Allahabad(UP)30.00-14.293042.0022002200-17.91
Muradabad(UP)30.0011.112521.0024202460-5.84
Robertsganj(UP)30.0020613.0022102215-5.96
Firozabad(UP)29.00NC2781.00261026001.36
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)28.00401138.0028002800NC
Bidar(Kar)25.008.7420.0024002400-4.00
Kayamganj(UP)25.00NC1868.0022502270-17.58
Utraula(UP)25.001501449.6023402330-
Vilaspur(UP)22.509.762102.2024102455-0.82
Pratapgarh(UP)22.00-2.22852.0024002390NC
Nawabganj(UP)22.00-121078.0023402320-4.88
Soharatgarh(UP)21.5019.441158.2024702490NC
Partaval(UP)21.5013.161138.50245025502.51
Ulhasnagar(Mah)20.00-20312.0035003500-12.50
Pukhrayan(UP)20.0033.33768.5021502140-8.12
Sirsaganj(UP)19.50-2.51731.0025502530-3.04
Sindhanur(Kar)19.00-67.8954.0014501450-14.71
Balrampur(UP)18.00-35.711865.00230023003.37
Chorichora(UP)17.501501960.0024802530-0.20
Mohamadabad(UP)16.0014.29980.0023002300-14.81
Jaunpur(UP)15.00-46.432089.3022302260-4.29
Meerut(UP)14.50-29.271452.50280028000.72
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-6.671513.0023002300-14.81
Mawana(UP)13.00-13.33934.2028102770-
Lalbagh(WB)12.70-0.7888.90289028907.84
Jiaganj(WB)12.704.161.40289023507.04
Jhijhank(UP)12.00100623.5021752150-10.86
Badayoun(UP)11.00NC1144.5024002475-7.34
Banda(UP)10.00-28.57652.00242524204.53
Champadanga(WB)10.00-37.5911.0030003000-4.76
Unnao(UP)9.0012.5553.3021602175-19.25
Devariya(UP)9.0012.51068.30251025202.87
Ajuha(UP)9.0028.57671.0023002300-10.68
Mahoba(UP)8.60-6.52688.70246024606.49
Jhansi(UP)7.507.14197.10244024357.49
Tulsipur(UP)7.5025246.1023252300-
Amroha(UP)7.00-22.22349.0024202450-8.68
Etah(UP)7.00-12.5653.5025702570-0.39
Kasganj(UP)7.0016.67451.0025602590-0.39
Rasda(UP)7.00NC914.5022202210909.09
Lucknow(UP)6.5038.33433.6022702350-67.10
Kannauj(UP)6.0033.33430.4022502300-16.67
Raath(UP)6.00-7.69403.202350235017.50
Bareilly(UP)5.00-58.331387.0021752250-13.00
Shikohabad(UP)5.0025216.5024502400-7.55
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC394.00265026504.95
Achalda(UP)4.00NC470.8022502250-13.46
Pilibhit(UP)3.502.941513.3022302280-11.51
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.50-12.5314.4022302410-5.11
Kosikalan(UP)3.20-3.03291.8025502560-0.58
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)2.70-97476.10310031003.33
Muskara(UP)2.20-26.67588.30235023502.17
Baberu(UP)2.00-9.09108.30240024203.45
Vishalpur(UP)2.00-60419.6023202355-13.75
Charra(UP)1.80NC180.50255025500.79
Lalganj(UP)1.5025227.802150215022.86
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.50-34.78133.1026002600NC
Anandnagar(UP)1.308.33204.90248524800.61
Khair(UP)1.00NC78.1025502560-0.78

Published on November 26, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
