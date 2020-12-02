Rice Prices

as on : 02-12-2020 02:46:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)350.0012.99845.00225022504.65
Bindki(UP)285.0029.558008.0022702260-4.22
Choubepur(UP)152.5021.036181.2022002185-9.84
Azamgarh(UP)135.00-6.99027.70250025101.63
Mainpuri(UP)132.00-24.145771.50256025300.99
Sindhanur(Kar)120.00566.671006.0026002250-
Sultanpur(UP)120.00-409777.00236023500.43
Fatehpur(UP)82.5077.422156.3023202310-1.90
Kandi(WB)80.0042.863271.502770276049.73
Lalitpur(UP)65.00NC3004.00247524504.43
Sahiyapur(UP)60.00203014.50252025202.02
Hapur(UP)50.00-16.672952.00275027203.38
Gorakhpur(UP)48.0029.732543.0024202465-2.02
Basti(UP)45.00-30.772844.50250025101.21
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.295297.0025402550-0.39
Khalilabad(UP)40.00NC2927.00252525254.77
Bahraich(UP)38.101.61952.8023602360-4.07
Bankura Sadar(WB)38.008.572614.0025002500NC
Pandua(WB)38.00-7.321428.00315032501.61
Jhargram(WB)37.002.781033.00300029003.45
Chintamani(Kar)34.00112.5767.0022002200-18.52
Allahabad(UP)30.00NC3102.0022502200-16.67
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC2581.0024002420-7.69
Mathura(UP)30.00-3.233394.50268026604.69
Firozabad(UP)28.00-3.452837.00262026101.75
Atarra(UP)25.00-23.081073.50240024254.35
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)25.00-10.711188.0028002800NC
Balrampur(UP)24.0033.331913.00230023003.37
Paliakala(UP)23.00-38.671604.5021152120-7.24
Partaval(UP)22.504.651183.50245524502.29
Sirsaganj(UP)19.50NC1770.0026302550-0.38
Tundla(UP)16.00128.57446.50259025800.58
Jangipura(UP)15.00-34.78860.0022602250-4.24
Badayoun(UP)14.0027.271172.5024002400-7.69
Farukhabad(UP)14.00NC1541.0023002300-17.86
Tulsipur(UP)14.0086.67274.1023502325-
Jhijhank(UP)14.0016.67651.5021502175-9.66
Islampur(WB)14.0016.67600.8031503100-16.00
Mohamadabad(UP)13.20-17.51006.4022602300-16.76
Raiganj(WB)13.00-13.33597.5030503000-16.44
Bareilly(UP)8.5041.671416.0021602175-12.73
Jhansi(UP)8.006.67213.10244524406.77
Vilthararoad(UP)8.00NC197.0021002100-2.33
Karvi(UP)8.00-23.81753.00241524302.99
Naanpara(UP)7.60-13.64590.50236023255.83
Amroha(UP)7.00NC363.0023802420-10.19
Kasganj(UP)7.00NC465.0025702560-0.39
Mahoba(UP)6.80-20.93702.30248524607.34
Lucknow(UP)6.00-7.693445.6022752270-7.14
Achalda(UP)5.0025480.8021602250-15.63
Maharajganj(UP)5.00-97.5215.002425255021.25
Jahangirabad(UP)4.5012.5403.00264026504.55
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)4.202.44430.0022702270-16.54
Puranpur(UP)3.20-11.11977.1023002275-11.54
Muskara(UP)3.0036.36594.30236023503.96
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.3053.33137.7026002600NC
Melaghar(Tri)2.001504.8029003000-
Bangarmau(UP)1.80NC135.0021502175-12.24
Charra(UP)1.70-5.56183.9025502550NC
Lalganj(UP)1.50NC230.80215021507.50
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC112.0022002200-47.62
Murud(Mah)1.00NC110.0022002200-47.62
Achnera(UP)0.7016.6743.6025602570NC
Khatra(WB)0.60-2569.6026002600-1.89

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 02, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.