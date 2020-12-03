Rice Prices

as on : 03-12-2020 02:21:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Hardoi(UP)350.00133.3310432.8021352150-12.14
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC16240.0035003500NC
Choubepur(UP)160.004.926501.2021852200-10.45
Mainpuri(UP)132.500.386036.5025502560NC
Azamgarh(UP)130.00-3.79287.70251025002.87
Gondal(UP)122.50-7.5511345.0023202340-5.69
Madhoganj(UP)100.0017.654881.0021502150-4.44
Kandi(WB)76.00-53423.502770277049.73
Dadri(UP)75.0015.384820.0059005900-
Barhaj(UP)75.007.149994.00250025104.60
Ballia(UP)70.00NC4258.0022502250-4.66
Basti(UP)60.0033.332964.50249025000.81
Aligarh(UP)45.0012.55387.0025502540NC
Khalilabad(UP)40.00NC3007.00251525253.71
Gorakhpur(UP)38.00-20.832619.0024402420-1.21
Jhargram(WB)37.00NC1107.00300030003.45
Bahraich(UP)35.80-6.042024.4023502360-4.08
Atarra(UP)35.00401143.50242024005.22
Beldanga(WB)35.00NC2210.0026002600-1.89
Gazipur(UP)34.00-22.732297.5029502950-6.65
Muzzafarnagar(UP)32.00-3.033143.00276027503.95
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC2641.0023902400-8.08
Asansol(WB)30.00-3.851573.4230003100NC
English Bazar(WB)28.501.79137.0027002700NC
Balrampur(UP)28.0016.671969.00230023006.98
Pukhrayan(UP)25.0025818.5021502150-3.15
Kayamganj(UP)25.00NC1918.0022402250-18.55
Soharatgarh(UP)24.0011.631206.2024302470-1.62
Agra(UP)24.00-203171.0025402590-0.78
Durgapur(WB)23.502.171317.80296031005.71
Pratapgarh(UP)23.004.55942.0023852390-1.65
Vilaspur(UP)22.00-2.222146.2023602410-7.45
Utraula(UP)22.00101533.6023502340-
Sirsaganj(UP)20.002.561810.0025602630-2.29
Rampur(UP)18.00201168.5024002425-6.61
Paliakala(UP)18.00-21.741640.5021252115-6.80
Jangipura(UP)18.0020896.0022602260-4.24
Tulsipur(UP)16.5017.86307.1023502350-
Islampur(WB)16.0014.29632.8029503150-21.33
Raiganj(WB)16.0023.08629.5028503050-21.92
Mohamadabad(UP)14.006.061034.4022402260-17.50
Jafarganj(UP)12.00-65.711590.0023402350-4.88
Mahoba(UP)11.0061.76724.30248024857.13
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00NC158.4029003250-20.55
Naanpara(UP)9.2021.05608.90234023604.93
Badayoun(UP)9.00-35.711190.5024202400-6.92
Etah(UP)8.0014.29669.5025702570NC
Kasganj(UP)8.0014.29481.0025602570NC
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29701.0022502250-12.62
Vilthararoad(UP)8.00NC213.0021002100-2.33
Rasda(UP)8.0014.29930.5022252220911.36
Mangaon(Mah)6.00-62.5170.003800380035.71
Mirzapur(UP)6.00-14.29396.5022002260-10.20
Maharajganj(UP)6.0020227.002450242522.50
Balarampur(WB)5.1027.592.573000300015.38
Achalda(UP)5.00NC490.8022502160-13.46
Jhijhank(UP)5.00-64.29661.5021602150-9.24
Lucknow(UP)4.80-203455.2022752275-8.27
Karjat(Mah)4.00-8.005000--
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-22.22410.00264026403.53
Kosikalan(UP)3.303.12304.80257025600.78
Vishalpur(UP)3.2060426.0023502320-6.37
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)3.2052.3840.1028502900-25.00
Pilibhit(UP)3.00-14.291519.3022502230-10.36
Puranpur(UP)3.00-6.25983.1022602300-8.50
Muskara(UP)2.80-6.67599.90235023603.52
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.20-4.35142.1026002600NC
Purwa(UP)1.80NC58.5021602180-18.80
Charra(UP)1.70NC187.3025602550NC
Anandnagar(UP)1.4055.56209.5024352470-2.01
Lalganj(UP)1.20-20233.20215021507.50
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC114.0022002200-47.62
Murud(Mah)1.00NC112.0022002200-47.62
Khair(UP)1.00NC80.1025602550-0.39

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 03, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.