Rice Prices

as on : 04-12-2020 02:14:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Choubepur(UP)156.00-2.56813.2022302185-5.51
Gondal(UP)134.509.811614.0023202320-4.72
Mainpuri(UP)133.000.386302.50254025500.40
Fatehpur(UP)92.0011.522340.3023102320-2.74
Basti(UP)80.0033.333124.5024602490-0.40
Barhaj(UP)80.006.6710154.00247025003.78
Kasimbazar(WB)80.006.672300.5026002630-1.14
Lalitpur(UP)70.007.693144.00247024753.78
Lakhimpur(UP)70.00-36.366073.8021502100-9.66
Shamli(UP)41.0017.142453.90276527504.73
Aligarh(UP)40.00-11.115467.00255025500.39
Gorakhpur(UP)40.005.262699.0024602440-0.40
Jhargram(WB)36.00-2.71179.0030003000NC
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.00-7.892684.0025002500NC
Asansol(WB)30.200.671633.82302030000.67
Mathura(UP)28.00-6.673450.50261026801.56
Robertsganj(UP)27.50-8.33668.0021702210-7.66
Muradabad(UP)27.00-102695.0023802390-7.39
Naugarh(UP)27.0081712.0024352520-3.75
Beldanga(WB)25.00-28.572260.0026002600-1.89
Durgapur(WB)23.50NC1364.80295029605.36
Soharatgarh(UP)22.50-6.251251.2024402430-1.21
Nawabganj(UP)21.00-4.551120.0023402340-3.31
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-16.673805.50250024602.04
Balrampur(UP)19.00-32.142007.00230023006.98
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)18.00-281224.0028002800NC
Rampur(UP)16.00-11.111200.5024002400-6.61
Raiganj(WB)15.00-6.25659.5028002850-23.29
Islampur(WB)14.00-12.5660.8029002950-22.67
Farukhabad(UP)13.50-3.571568.002300230021.05
Mohamadabad(UP)13.00-7.141060.4022602240-16.76
Badayoun(UP)12.0033.331214.5024002420-8.40
Mawana(UP)12.00-7.69958.20280028106.06
Tundla(UP)12.00-25470.50257025900.39
Mahoba(UP)11.605.45747.50248024806.90
Raibareilly(UP)10.50-92.782507.5023502325-0.42
Naanpara(UP)8.40-8.7625.70234023404.00
Unnao(UP)8.00-11.11569.3021502160-19.63
Karvi(UP)7.50-6.25768.00243024154.52
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5715.0022802250-11.46
Mangaon(Mah)6.00NC182.003800380011.76
Kasganj(UP)6.00-25493.0025702560-0.39
Lucknow(UP)6.00253467.2022802275-8.25
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.67406.5022252200-8.62
Vilthararoad(UP)5.00-37.5223.0021002100-2.33
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)4.401016.8040004000-
Achalda(UP)4.00-20498.8022502250-13.46
Melaghar(Tri)3.0020118.6028002700NC
Maharajganj(UP)3.00-50233.002450245022.50
Mothkur(UP)2.80-28.002400--
Muskara(UP)2.60-7.14605.10238023503.48
Bangarmau(UP)2.5038.89140.0021502150-12.24
Pilibhit(UP)2.50-16.671524.3022102250-12.13
Puranpur(UP)2.40-20987.9022502260-8.91
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.40-42.86434.8022302270-20.36
Lalganj(UP)2.0066.67237.20215021507.50
Vishalpur(UP)2.00-37.5430.0024102350-7.13
Charra(UP)1.805.88190.9025602560NC
Purwa(UP)1.60-11.1161.7021602160-18.80
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.5015067.5024152425-3.40
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC116.0022002200-47.62
Murud(Mah)1.00NC114.0022002200-47.62
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-28.57211.5024252435-2.02
Risia(UP)0.7016.6774.1023502350-
Atrauli(UP)0.60-14.2936.5025502540-

Published on December 04, 2020
