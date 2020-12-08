Rice Prices

as on : 08-12-2020 03:07:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Hardoi(UP)400.0014.2911232.8021202135-12.03
Bindki(UP)340.0019.38688.0022802270-3.80
Sultanpur(UP)230.0091.6710237.00235023601.08
Choubepur(UP)145.00-7.057103.2023002230-2.54
Azamgarh(UP)135.003.859557.70249525101.84
Gondal(UP)130.00-3.3511874.0023002320-5.54
Etawah(UP)120.00NC4573.5022802275-10.59
Fatehpur(UP)113.5023.372567.3023152310-2.53
Raibareilly(UP)113.00976.192733.5023202350-1.69
Manvi(Kar)98.00-34.672653.0016381556-11.46
Ballia(UP)90.0028.574438.0022252250-5.72
Lakhimpur(UP)80.0014.296233.8021302150-10.13
Barabanki(UP)60.00-17.24994.0023402390-5.45
Barhaj(UP)60.00-2510274.00245024702.94
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC5547.0025502550NC
Mawana(UP)40.00233.331038.20280028005.66
Mainpuri(UP)40.00-69.926382.50256525400.98
Paliakala(UP)37.50108.331715.5021102125-7.46
Bahraich(UP)32.80-8.382090.0023702350-3.66
Gazipur(UP)32.00-5.882361.5030002950-5.06
Shamli(UP)31.00-24.392515.90278027655.10
Atarra(UP)30.00-14.291203.50242524205.43
Basti(UP)30.00-62.53184.5024502460-0.81
Robertsganj(UP)30.009.09728.0021752170-8.61
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00-503074.5024602520-0.40
Egra/contai(WB)30.007.14810.5023002600NC
Saharanpur(UP)28.00-203389.50278027654.91
Faizabad(UP)25.00-16.672228.5023002350-2.13
Kayamganj(UP)25.00NC1968.0022802240-17.39
Chorichora(UP)25.0042.862010.0024352480-4.32
Agra(UP)21.00-12.53213.0025602540NC
Pukhrayan(UP)20.00-20858.5021502150-1.38
Soharatgarh(UP)19.50-13.331290.2024352440-1.42
Sirsaganj(UP)19.00-51848.0025202560-4.91
Balrampur(UP)18.00-5.262043.00230023006.98
Rampur(UP)16.00NC1232.5023602400-8.53
Tulsipur(UP)13.50-18.18334.1023002350-
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-3.71594.0023002300-17.86
Utraula(UP)13.00-40.911559.6023102350-
Karvi(UP)13.0073.33794.00242024304.09
Karanjia(Ori)12.00-24.002460--
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-16.671610.0023502340-4.47
Ajuha(UP)9.0028.57733.0022152280-13.98
Badayoun(UP)8.00-33.331230.5024102400-7.31
Kasganj(UP)8.0033.33509.0025502570-0.39
Rasda(UP)8.00NC946.5022202225909.09
Naanpara(UP)7.80-7.14641.30232023403.11
Devariya(UP)7.507.141097.3024452510-3.93
Lucknow(UP)6.203.333479.6023602280-5.60
Mangaon(Mah)6.00NC194.00380038008.57
Unnao(UP)4.00-50577.3021252150-20.56
Achalda(UP)4.00NC506.8022502250-13.46
Kosikalan(UP)3.20-3.03311.20256025700.79
Bangarmau(UP)3.0020146.0021502150-12.24
Vishalpur(UP)2.8040435.6023502410-9.44
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.40NC439.6022702230-18.93
Kottayam(Ker)2.0010014.0035003500-12.50
Chandoli(UP)1.706.25145.8022702300-4.02
Melaghar(Tri)1.50-50121.6027002800-3.57
Anandnagar(UP)1.5050214.5024202425-3.59
Pilibhit(UP)1.50-401527.3023302210-7.54
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.50-31.82145.1026002600NC
Charra(UP)1.40-22.22193.70256025600.59
Purwa(UP)1.40-12.564.5021352160-17.88
Bareilly(UP)1.00-88.241418.0021502160-14.34
Lalganj(UP)1.00-50239.20215021507.50
Khatra(WB)1.0066.6771.6026002600-1.89
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC37.7025502550-

Published on December 08, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
