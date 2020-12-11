Rice Prices

as on : 11-12-2020 04:33:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2316.0040.62111263.0042003600-7.69
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)320.00-8.5710485.00226522504.14
Hardoi(UP)280.00-3011792.8022002120-8.71
Sultanpur(UP)200.00-13.0410637.00235023501.08
Choubepur(UP)142.0013.67637.2022752250-3.60
Gondal(UP)132.501.9212139.0023002300-5.54
Lakhimpur(UP)130.0062.56493.8021002130-11.39
Mainpuri(UP)129.00222.56640.5025402565NC
Azamgarh(UP)125.00-7.419807.70246524950.61
Sindhanur(Kar)115.00-4.171236.0026002600-
Etawah(UP)110.00-8.334793.5022752280-10.78
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)110.004.765181.0022802220-6.94
Fatehpur(UP)98.00-13.662763.3023002315-3.16
Kalipur(WB)90.0012.54487.0024002400NC
Kasimbazar(WB)82.503.122465.5026002600-1.14
Manvi(Kar)80.00-18.372813.0016501638-10.81
Kandi(WB)67.00-11.843557.50275027705.77
Kopaganj(UP)65.0038.33256.00246025000.61
Ballia(UP)60.00-33.334558.0022402225-5.08
Lalitpur(UP)60.00-14.293264.00246024703.36
Allahabad(UP)55.0083.333212.0022002250-18.52
Bolpur(WB)55.00NC560.00255025501.19
Birbhum(WB)55.00NC732.00255025502.00
Thodupuzha(Ker)50.004002150.00300029003.45
Hapur(UP)50.00NC3052.00276027503.76
Basti(UP)47.0056.673278.5024402450-1.21
Teliamura(Tri)45.0080995.0028002900-3.45
Aligarh(UP)45.0012.55637.0025402550-0.39
Agra(UP)45.00114.293303.0025502560-0.39
Madhoganj(UP)45.00-554971.0021302150-5.33
Bankura Sadar(WB)42.00202768.0025002500NC
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-204030.0028502840NC
Barhaj(UP)40.00-33.3310354.00246024503.36
Dahod(Guj)38.508.451658.90430043007.50
Gazipur(UP)35.009.382431.5029003000-8.23
Bharthna(UP)35.00-69.571927.0023302330-8.63
Beldanga(WB)35.00402330.0026002600-1.89
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)35.002.94791.0023002550-
Naugarh(UP)34.0025.931780.0024252435-4.72
Katwa(WB)33.60-1.47806.5023002550-
Faizabad(UP)32.50302293.5023102300-1.70
Saharanpur(UP)32.0014.293453.50278527805.09
Egra/contai(WB)32.006.67874.5023002300NC
Muradabad(UP)31.0014.812757.0023602380-8.53
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-6.253203.00279027605.08
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00NC3134.5024702460NC
Kayamganj(UP)30.00202028.0022802280-17.39
Mathura(UP)30.007.143510.5025502610-0.78
Sitapur(UP)28.005.66779.3021202100-13.65
Robertsganj(UP)27.50-8.33783.0021702175-8.82
Bahraich(UP)27.20-17.072144.4023502370-4.47
Shamli(UP)27.00-12.92569.90278027805.10
Pratapgarh(UP)25.008.7992.0023902385-0.42
Firozabad(UP)24.00-14.292885.00259526200.58
Nawabganj(UP)24.0014.291168.0023002340-4.96
Kolaghat(WB)24.0014.29275.0027002500-10.00
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)24.00NC288.0027002500-10.00
Chintamani(Kar)23.00-32.35813.0021502200-20.37
Jaunpur(UP)23.0053.332135.3022402230-4.68
Balrampur(UP)22.0022.222087.00230023006.98
Islampur(WB)22.0057.14704.8028002900-25.33
Mawana(UP)20.00-501078.20283028006.79
Pukhrayan(UP)20.00NC898.5021402150-1.83
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)20.0011.111264.0028002800NC
Raiganj(WB)19.0026.67697.5027002800-26.03
Tundla(UP)18.0050506.50257025700.39
Champadanga(WB)18.0080947.0030003000-4.76
Tulsipur(UP)17.0025.93368.1023002300-
Farukhabad(UP)16.0023.081626.0023002300-17.86
Rampur(UP)14.00-12.51260.5023802360-7.75
Jangipura(UP)14.00-22.22924.0022502260-4.66
Utraula(UP)12.50-3.851584.6023002310-
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)12.20351.85500.50310031003.33
Mohamadabad(UP)12.00-7.691084.4022702260-17.75
Purulia(WB)12.00NC178.0025602580-2.29
Banda(UP)11.0010674.00243024256.58
Sheoraphuly(WB)11.002.8323.2031003200-3.13
Karvi(UP)10.00-23.08814.00245024205.38
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00-503825.50247025001.23
Vilthararoad(UP)9.0080241.0021002100-2.33
Devariya(UP)8.5013.331114.3024602445-3.34
Mahoba(UP)8.10-30.17763.70244024805.40
Badayoun(UP)8.00NC1246.5023752410-8.65
Etah(UP)8.00NC685.5025702570NC
Kasganj(UP)8.00NC525.0025602550NC
Raibareilly(UP)8.00-92.922749.5023002320-2.54
Jhijhank(UP)8.0060677.5021902160-7.98
Rasda(UP)8.00NC962.5022152220906.82
Naanpara(UP)7.60-2.56656.50234023204.00
Karanjia(Ori)7.50-37.539.0024602460-
Unnao(UP)7.5087.5592.3021002125-21.50
Auraiya(UP)7.0040265.8021502160-14.00
Kannauj(UP)7.0016.67444.4022502250-17.58
Bijnaur(UP)6.50NC387.5023702360-7.06
Raath(UP)6.0033.33424.202365235018.25
Jhansi(UP)5.00-37.5223.10245024456.99
Lucknow(UP)4.60-25.813488.8023802360-4.80
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)4.508042.8040004000-
Amroha(UP)4.50-35.71372.0023702380-10.90
Achalda(UP)4.00NC514.8022502250-13.46
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.0014.29322.4022302230-5.11
Milak(UP)4.00-38.46213.8021502240-12.24
Nadia(WB)4.00NC315.0033003300-12.00
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.602.86264.60256525700.39
Bareilly(UP)3.502501425.0022002150-12.35
Kosikalan(UP)3.20NC317.60255025600.39
Muskara(UP)3.2023.08611.50236023802.61
Melaghar(Tri)3.00100127.6028002700NC
Khurja(UP)3.0036.3674.3026102666NC
Buland Shahr(UP)3.002093.6026202665-1.13
Panchpedwa(UP)3.00-72.7326.3016501925-17.91
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.608.33444.8022802270-18.57
Baberu(UP)2.5013.64117.70242024004.31
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.3053.33149.7026002600NC
Charra(UP)2.0042.86197.70256025600.59
Pilibhit(UP)2.0033.331531.3022752330-9.72
Vishalpur(UP)2.00-28.57439.6023502350-9.44
Maharajganj(UP)2.00-33.33237.002300245015.00
Wazirganj(UP)2.0033.3349.2023802570-6.67
Chandoli(UP)1.60-5.88149.0022752270-3.81
Anandnagar(UP)1.50NC217.5024352420-2.99
Bangarmau(UP)1.20-60148.4021002150-14.29
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC122.0022002200-47.62
Murud(Mah)1.00NC120.0022002200-47.62
Khair(UP)1.00NC82.1025602560-0.39
Lalganj(UP)1.00NC241.20215021507.50
Achnera(UP)0.70NC45.00255025600.39
Khatra(WB)0.70-3073.0026002600-1.89

Published on December 11, 2020
