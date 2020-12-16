Rice Prices

as on : 16-12-2020 03:32:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)370.0015.6211225.00225022653.45
Hardoi(UP)260.00-3.712852.8022002180-10.20
Sultanpur(UP)200.00-2011537.00237523502.15
Choubepur(UP)156.00-4.298275.2022502285-4.66
Etawah(UP)150.007.145373.5022752275-10.78
Raibareilly(UP)145.0030.633261.5023102310-2.12
Mainpuri(UP)145.00314.297000.5025402560-1.55
Azamgarh(UP)120.00-410047.7024402465-0.41
Fatehpur(UP)105.0011.113162.3023102300-2.74
Lakhimpur(UP)100.00-23.086953.8021302120-11.25
Kasimbazar(WB)83.000.612631.5026302600NC
Bharthna(UP)80.00128.572087.0023202330-9.02
Madhoganj(UP)70.0055.565111.0021502130-6.52
Kandi(WB)68.00-2.863833.50275027505.77
Sindhanur(Kar)65.00-43.481366.0033002600-
Allahabad(UP)65.0018.183342.0022002200-18.52
Kopaganj(UP)61.00-6.153378.00245024600.20
Ballia(UP)60.00-254838.0022602210-4.24
Manvi(Kar)55.0022.223013.0016501651-9.84
Sahiyapur(UP)55.00-8.333364.5024502450-0.81
Barhaj(UP)55.001010564.00246024602.93
Basti(UP)50.00253458.5024302430-1.62
Mawana(UP)50.001501178.20280028305.66
Agra(UP)50.0011.113493.0025602570NC
Bankura Sadar(WB)42.0052932.0025002500-3.85
Aligarh(UP)40.00-11.115807.0025402550-0.39
Chintamani(Kar)39.00225725.0020002100-13.04
Atarra(UP)38.00-51359.502430242010.45
Pandua(WB)38.00-15.561594.00315031501.61
Bahraich(UP)36.20-4.742292.8023302330-5.28
Gorakhpur(UP)36.00-102771.0024352460-1.42
Shamli(UP)35.00-14.632721.90278527804.50
Mathura(UP)34.006.253642.5025502560-0.39
Gazipur(UP)33.00-23.262583.5029002900-9.38
Firozabad(UP)31.0029.172947.00257525950.98
Durgapur(WB)30.20NC1485.60285028505.56
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00-254090.0028502850NC
Kayamganj(UP)30.00-6.252152.0022602250-17.82
Asansol(WB)30.00-3.851756.2228502900-1.72
Faizabad(UP)28.00122399.5023002300-2.13
Sitapur(UP)28.003.7889.3021202100-13.65
Muzzafarnagar(UP)27.00-6.93315.00278527853.92
Nawabganj(UP)26.008.331220.0023002300-4.96
Pratapgarh(UP)25.00NC1042.0023852390-0.63
Muradabad(UP)25.00-19.352807.0023502360-9.62
Naugarh(UP)25.00NC1880.0024202420-4.91
Pukhrayan(UP)25.00-16.671008.5021802170NC
Partaval(UP)25.0011.111233.50245024552.08
Chorichora(UP)25.008.72106.0024202435-4.91
Balrampur(UP)20.00-9.092127.00230023006.98
Sehjanwa(UP)20.001003885.5024402440NC
Islampur(WB)20.00-4.76786.8028002800-24.32
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)20.0033.331334.0028002800NC
Sirsaganj(UP)18.50-2.631923.0025402530-3.79
Medinipur(West)(WB)18.0012.5353.0029002900-3.33
Jafarganj(UP)17.00-10.531682.0023402300-7.14
Farukhabad(UP)16.0014.291686.0022502280-18.18
Raiganj(WB)16.00-5.88763.5027002700-26.03
Utraula(UP)13.00-13.331640.6023002300-
Karvi(UP)13.0030860.00242024253.86
Rampurhat(WB)12.20-0.81329.90261026106.97
Karanjia(Ori)12.006063.0024602460-
Etah(UP)12.0050709.5025602570NC
Tulsipur(UP)12.00-11.11419.1023002300-
Tundla(UP)12.00NC554.50258025600.39
Mohamadabad(UP)11.50-4.171107.4022802270-12.98
Banda(UP)11.00NC696.00241024305.70
Kasganj(UP)10.00-16.67569.0025602540-0.78
Ajuha(UP)9.0012.5767.0022202220-11.20
Vilthararoad(UP)9.0050271.0021002100-2.33
Bolangir(Ori)8.20-16.403400--
Devariya(UP)8.00-5.881130.3024402460-4.13
Naanpara(UP)7.80-9.3689.30233023303.56
Badayoun(UP)7.00-12.51276.5023752370-9.18
Lucknow(UP)6.601.543515.0023002310-10.16
Auraiya(UP)6.50-7.14278.8021502150-14.00
Jhansi(UP)6.5030236.10244524506.77
Tusura(Ori)6.20-12.403400--
Mahoba(UP)6.20-23.46776.10243024403.85
Kannauj(UP)6.00-14.29456.4022502250-16.67
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)5.505.7761.5028252800-25.66
Amroha(UP)5.0011.11382.0023602370-11.28
Nadia(WB)5.0025325.0033003300-14.29
Unnao(UP)4.50-25613.3021152115-20.93
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0014.29418.00266026404.31
Achalda(UP)4.00NC530.8022002250-12.00
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.00NC330.4022502230-3.02
Bangarmau(UP)3.50-12.5163.4021052100-14.08
Puranpur(UP)3.50-41.671006.9022702320-8.10
Kalyani(WB)3.50-66.67126.5034003400-1.45
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.406.25277.8025402560-0.59
Kosikalan(UP)3.20-8.57331.00255025600.39
Bareilly(UP)3.00-14.291431.0023252200-8.82
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-40412.5022802225-6.94
Panchpedwa(UP)3.00NC32.3016251650-15.58
Muskara(UP)2.80-6.67623.10236023702.61
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.60NC450.0022702280-17.45
Melaghar(Tri)2.50-16.67138.6027002700-3.57
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.20NC158.5026002600NC
Bishalgarh(Tri)2.0011.112747.30345035001.47
Pilibhit(UP)2.0033.331538.3022802380-10.24
Maharajganj(UP)2.00100243.002450245022.50
Charra(UP)1.70-10.53204.90255025500.20
Purwa(UP)1.7013.3370.9021252120-18.27
Sonamura(Tri)1.6033.3371.103000290015.38
Lalganj(UP)1.50-16.67247.80215021507.50
Anandnagar(UP)1.10-21.43222.5024152430-4.55
Achnera(UP)0.8014.2948.00255025500.39
Risia(UP)0.8033.3376.9023302340-4.90
Atrauli(UP)0.7016.6740.3025502550-
Maudaha(UP)0.60-2546.60240024003.45
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-6028.60250024502.04

Published on December 16, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
