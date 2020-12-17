Rice Prices

as on : 17-12-2020 03:55:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2619.0013.08116501.0042004200-7.69
Sindhanur(Kar)451.00325.472068.0014301300-15.88
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)365.00-1.3511955.00226522504.14
Hardoi(UP)300.0015.3813452.8022102200-8.30
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC16820.0035003500NC
Raibareilly(UP)149.002.763559.5023202310-1.28
Choubepur(UP)148.00-5.138571.2022002250-6.38
Mainpuri(UP)146.000.697292.5025302540-0.39
Gondal(UP)132.504.7412657.0023002300-5.54
Etawah(UP)120.00-205613.5022802275-11.28
Azamgarh(UP)117.50-2.0810282.7024452440-0.61
Lakhimpur(UP)95.00-57143.8021402130-11.57
Solapur(Mah)82.009.33583.0035603670-1.93
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00402290.00300030003.45
Ballia(UP)70.0016.674978.0022702260-2.58
Kandi(WB)67.00-1.473967.50275027505.77
Basti(UP)65.00303588.5024302430-1.82
Madhoganj(UP)64.00-8.575239.0021302150-6.58
Allahabad(UP)60.00-7.693462.0022002200-13.73
Barhaj(UP)60.009.0910684.00245024602.08
Agra(UP)54.0083601.0025602560-0.58
Aligarh(UP)45.0012.55897.0025502540NC
Atarra(UP)45.0018.421449.502430243010.45
Lalitpur(UP)45.00-103454.00247524805.77
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC405.00372534807.97
Gorakhpur(UP)43.0019.442857.0024202435-2.02
Pandua(WB)42.0010.531678.00315031501.61
Sahiyapur(UP)40.00-27.273444.5024502450-1.01
Bankura Sadar(WB)40.00-4.763012.0025002500-3.85
Beldanga(WB)40.0014.292410.0026002600-1.89
Shamli(UP)38.008.572797.90278027853.93
Jhargram(WB)36.00NC1251.0030003000NC
Bahraich(UP)35.50-1.932363.8023402330-4.88
Ghaziabad(UP)35.0016.674160.0028502850NC
Paliakala(UP)35.00401835.5021302100-6.58
Asansol(WB)30.200.671816.6228502850-1.72
Durgapur(WB)30.00-0.661545.6027002850NC
Firozabad(UP)28.00-9.683003.00260025751.96
Muzzafarnagar(UP)27.00NC3369.00278027853.73
Saharanpur(UP)27.003.853559.50278027853.93
Sitapur(UP)26.50-5.36942.3021102120-13.88
Muradabad(UP)26.0042859.0023602350-9.23
Nawabganj(UP)25.00-3.851270.002300230040.24
Robertsganj(UP)25.0019.05875.0021652180-8.26
Kayamganj(UP)25.00-16.672202.0022702260-17.45
Pratapgarh(UP)24.00-41090.0023902385-0.42
Gazipur(UP)23.00-30.32629.5029002900-9.38
Pukhrayan(UP)22.00-121052.5021502180-1.38
Chorichora(UP)22.00-122150.0024352420-4.32
Vilaspur(UP)21.50-2.272189.2023602360-7.45
Sangli(Mah)20.00-63.64245.0043504000-
Jaunpur(UP)19.00-52213.3022452250-4.87
Rampur(UP)18.005.881330.5023802380-8.11
Sirsaganj(UP)18.00-2.71959.0025502540-3.77
Medinipur(West)(WB)18.00NC389.0029002900-3.33
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)18.00-101370.0028002800NC
Tulsipur(UP)17.5045.83454.1023002300-
Balrampur(UP)17.00-152161.00230023006.98
Jafarganj(UP)16.00-5.881714.0023202340-7.94
Tundla(UP)16.0033.33586.50258025800.78
Chintamani(Kar)15.0050863.0021002100-19.23
Farukhabad(UP)15.00-6.251716.0022002250-20.00
Utraula(UP)15.0015.381670.6023102300-
Etah(UP)14.0016.67737.5025502560-0.39
Ulhasnagar(Mah)13.00-35338.0035003500-12.50
Raath(UP)13.00116.67450.202350236517.50
Badayoun(UP)12.0071.431300.5023602375-9.23
Soharatgarh(UP)11.50-4.171337.2024302425-1.62
Mohamadabad(UP)11.20-2.611129.8022702280-13.36
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00NC178.4027002900-23.94
Banda(UP)9.00-18.18714.00242024106.14
Bolangir(Ori)8.00-2.4432.4034003400-
Kasganj(UP)8.00-20585.0025602560-1.16
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11783.0022002220-11.11
Vilthararoad(UP)8.00-11.11287.0021002100-2.33
Lucknow(UP)7.5013.643530.0023002300-10.68
Devariya(UP)7.50-6.251145.3024302440-4.52
Auraiya(UP)7.007.69292.8021502150-16.02
Naanpara(UP)7.00-10.26703.30233023303.56
Rasda(UP)7.00-12.5992.5022402225853.19
Kannauj(UP)6.508.33469.4022602250-16.30
Milak(UP)6.2037.78235.2022402220-8.57
Kolar(Kar)6.00-14.29386.0051904926-2.52
Tusura(Ori)6.00-3.2324.4034003400-
Jhansi(UP)6.00-7.69248.10245024456.99
Nadia(WB)6.0020337.0033003300-14.29
Mahoba(UP)5.40-12.9786.90242524303.63
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC226.5022902450-6.53
Achalda(UP)5.0025540.8022502200-12.11
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)5.00-9.0971.5028502825-5.00
Unnao(UP)4.00-11.11621.3021252115-16.67
Jhijhank(UP)4.00-77.78721.5022302175-6.30
Kosikalan(UP)3.20NC337.4025402550-0.39
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.00-11.76283.80256525400.39
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-25424.00265026604.95
Puranpur(UP)3.00-14.291012.9022502270-10.36
Muskara(UP)3.007.14629.10240023604.35
Baberu(UP)2.8012128.30241024205.24
Pilibhit(UP)2.40201543.1022852280-10.57
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.4050118.8022402250-0.88
Bareilly(UP)2.00-33.331435.0023402325-9.13
Charra(UP)1.9011.76208.70255025500.79
Anandnagar(UP)1.6045.45225.7024202415-3.97
Balarampur(WB)1.50-70.5995.57280030007.69
Lalganj(UP)1.20-20250.20215021507.50
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC26.00110007900-1.79
Maharajganj(UP)1.00-50245.002450245022.50
Risia(UP)0.60-2578.1023402330-4.49
Gurusarai(UP)0.60NC29.80250025002.04

Published on December 17, 2020
