Rubber Board to collaborate with MG University for academic research

Rubber Board is set to collaborate with Mahatma Gandhi University in the areas of academic and research activities. An agreement to this effect has been reached between the Board and MG University to strengthen cooperation in academic and research activities and to share technical knowledge, expertise and infrastructure for the same.

KN Raghavan, Executive Director of Rubber Board and Prakash Kumar B, Registrar of MG University jointly signed an MoU in the presence of Sabu Thomas, Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The agreement seeks to share knowledge, skill and expertise among Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII), National Institute for Rubber Training (NIRT) and MG University.

According to officials, the scope of the agreement also includes sharing expertise and infrastructure for various academic and training programme and business incubation, besides providing finishing school support to each other.

Short time education programmes involving faculty members from both sides will be carried out while the possibility of developing farm tourism towards empowering rubber growers too will be explored.