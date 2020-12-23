Agri Business

Rubber Board to organise 5-day rubber cultivation training

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on December 23, 2020 Published on December 23, 2020

The Rubber Board is organising a five-day training (from January 4-8) in rubber cultivation at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam. The course content includes modern developments in planting materials, techniques, fertiliser recommendations, pest and disease management, tapping and crop processing.

The training fee is Rs. 3,750.00 (GST 18%+ flood cess 1% extra). Members of Rubber Producers' Societies will get 25 per cent concession in fee on production of membership certificate. For boarding and lodging facility, Rs 300 will be charged extra per day, per participant.

The training will be conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

