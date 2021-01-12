Agri Business

Rubber board to organise online training on January 15

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on January 12, 2021 Published on January 12, 2021

The Rubber Training Institute is organising an online training programme on Intercropping in Rubber Plantations, on January 15. The training Fee is Rs 119 (including 18% GST and 1% flood cess) for Keralites having no GST registration, and Rs 118 for non-Keralites and Keralites having GST registration.

The registration will be open till 5.00 pm on January 14.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 12, 2021
rubber industry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.