Rubber board to organise online training on January 15

The Rubber Training Institute is organising an online training programme on Intercropping in Rubber Plantations, on January 15. The training Fee is Rs 119 (including 18% GST and 1% flood cess) for Keralites having no GST registration, and Rs 118 for non-Keralites and Keralites having GST registration.

The registration will be open till 5.00 pm on January 14.