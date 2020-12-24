Agri Business

Rubber Board to organise training workshop in rubber sheet processing

The Rubber Board is set to organise a two-day training programme in rubber sheet processing and grading at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam on January 5-6. The training content includes latex collection, processing into sheet rubber, smoke houses, grading as per 'Green Book' standards.

The training would benefit rubber dealers, growers, processors, and consumers. Fee for the training is Rs. 1,000 (18% GST and 1% flood cess extra).

The training will be conducted in strict adherence to Covid 19 protocol.

