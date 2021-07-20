Rubber Research body uses satellite derived maps to delineate rubber plantations

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Rubber Research Institute of India has successfully delineated rubber plantations into low, medium and high landslide risk categories using satellite-derived maps of the distribution of rubber plantations and the district-wise landslide susceptibility zones developed by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.
These landslide susceptible zones were prepared by integrating multiple databases like topographical maps, remote sensing data, ground truth and geo-technical investigations. The landslide zones were analysed geo-spatially with satellite-derived rubber plantation maps.
“We can recommend growers to adopt good agricultural practices at a location according to its vulnerability to landslides as well as cultural operations that should not be undertaken to minimise the impact of landslides”, the officials said.
Also read: Spot rubber ended in steady note
Kerala is characterised by hilly and undulating terrains with tropical monsoon climate. Triggered by heavy rainfall, the hilly regions of the State witnessed two massive landslides causing many human casualties and serious damages to the environment and properties in the past couple of years.
Extremely intense rainfall can destabilise hilly terrains where natural rubber is a popular crop among others. Occupying more than 22 per cent of the gross cropped area of the State, natural rubber plantations are mostly grown on the undulating and sloping terrains of along the foothills of Western Ghats which are increasingly becoming vulnerable to landslides.
Also read: Spot rubber remain neutral
Landslide is a natural disaster that cannot be predicted with any degree of absolute certainty. But science-based precautions can empower local communities to remain vigilant, reducing the risk of occurrence of a landslide and its impact on people and property if it happens, the officials said.
Climate change has altered the rainfall pattern in the State and extreme weather events such as tropical cyclones, heavy rainfall and floods have become more frequent and intense which can possibly increase the incidence of landslides in future.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...