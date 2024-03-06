M. Vasanthagesan, Executive Director, Rubber Board has inaugurated the faculty training programme in the recent developments in molecular biology and biotechnology at the Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII).

The objective of the programme is to provide high-quality, hands-on training ranging from the very basic to cutting-edge techniques and technologies, which is made accessible to the entire spectrum of biotechnologists ranging from technicians to faculty and aspiring entrepreneurs. The programme will help with fresh skilling/upskilling and enable faculty to be better equipped for biotechnology research.

It will impart extensive knowledge relevant to current Industry needs, thus bridging the gap between academia and industry. The training will provide an opportunity to keep abreast with the latest developments in biotechnological research. The training will end on March 19.

Executive Director also released the ‘Lab Manual’ of the training programme. The RRII has arranged the training programme with the funding of the Department of Biotechnology, and the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.

Department of Biotechnology, in partnership with the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), has recognized RRII and granted funds to conduct the DBT Skill Vigyan Programme in Life Science and Biotechnology.