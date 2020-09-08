Rubber rules steady

Physical rubber prices were steady on Tuesday. Sentiments remained neutral following yet another weak closing in global trendsetters, but the commodity managed to sustain at the prevailing levels on supply concerns. The transactions were low.

RSS4 closed unchanged at ₹134.50 per kg, both at Kottayam and Kochi, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at ₹130.50 per kg by dealers.

Natural rubber futures continued to remain under pressure on Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) in day-time trading on Tuesday. The most active January 2021 delivery was down by ₹107.76 to close at ₹134,792.49 a tonne. In spot, RSS 3 declined to ₹143.33 (148.87) per kg at Bangkok.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were — RSS4: ₹134.50 (₹134.50); RSS5: ₹130.00 (₹130.00); ISNR20: ₹110.00 (₹110.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): ₹77.50 (₹77.50).