Saif Mohammad has been appointed as the new CEO of Rubber, Chemical & Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC). He assumes the charge at a time when the Sector Skill Council is widening its footprint to enhance skilling quotients in well diversified and employment intensive plastic and chemical sectors.
RCPSDC started as a rubber sector skill council 10 years ago and chemical and petrochemicals (plastics) were added to the portfolio just before the outbreak of Covid-19.
Saif joins RCPSDC from Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC).
“To accelerate India’s transition to a $5 trillion economy, increasing competitiveness of employment intensive sectors through upskilling is a must. Having been closely involved in a sector of national importance such as telecom, it is my privilege to work on rubber, chemical and petrochemicals, three engines of the economy”, he said.