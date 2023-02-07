Samunnati Agro Solutions Private Limited, a prominent agri enterprise company, has joins hands with Germany-based GLOBALG.A.P., the leading body for setting global standards for agricultural produce particularly, on food safety and quality.

Samunnati and GLOBALG.A.P. together will collaborate in developing standards for crops such as cereals, pulses, and oilseeds that are important for the nation.

GLOBALG.A.P. protocols are used as benchmarks for enabling international trade in agri commodities. They are used by many of the biggest companies involved in the cross-border trading of agricultural produce.

A company statement said by joining the GLOBALG.A.P network as an associate community member, Samunnati is keen to support the development of standards for major staples such as cereals, pulses, and oilseeds, which are cultivated on largescale by hundreds of millions of farmers and are locally relevant.

These crops are of strategic importance to India in the context of its “AtmaNirbhar” and “Make in India” ambitions for ensuring food and nutritional security and further augmenting its growing stature in the international agro commodity trade as a reliable producer of safe and quality food complying with global standards.

Important step

This is in sync with Samunnati’s priorities to unlock the trillion-dollar-plus potential of Indian agriculture through working with diverse stakeholders such as FPOs, farmers, agribusiness companies, experts and other ecosystem players. GLOBALG.A.P. will bring its global expertise in developing standards that are locally adaptable by the farmers, especially, smallholders.

Anil Kumar SG, Founder & CEO, Samunnati, said, “We see this as an important step to promote sustainable farming practices focusing on major crops that are valuable to the nation. By leveraging mutual synergies, Samunnati and GLOBALG.A.P. are keen to ensure adequate production of safe, nutritious, and quality food for domestic consumers and export markets.”