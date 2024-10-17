The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Forward7 Initiative, formerly known as the Clean Fuel Solutions for Cooking, has partnered with Sistema.bio, a global social enterprise specialising in innovative biogas technology, to launch an initiative aimed at providing subsidised biodigesters to smallholder farmers in Nepal and Indonesia.

The project seeks to install 800 biogas units across these two countries and establish a long-term presence for Sistema.bio in collaboration with key implementation partners, PT. Biru Karbon Nusantara (BKN) in Indonesia and the Nepal Biogas Promotion Association. Scheduled for completion by January 2025, this initiative represents a significant step toward improving access to clean energy for smallholder dairy farmers in the region.

Supported by the Middle East Green Initiative, Forward7 is focused on transforming rural communities by providing clean cooking solutions that improve health, empower women, uplift marginalised groups, and protect the environment by reducing carbon emissions from traditional cooking methods like wood and coal. The initiative also aims to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and build infrastructure in rural areas. By scaling international cooperation, Forward7 seeks to mitigate the impacts of climate change while contributing to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7, which focuses on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

Forward7 and Sistema.bio partnership will implement a comprehensive project management strategy that addresses potential challenges, such as import and clearance delays, installation quality control, end-user adaptation, and product affordability. The project aims to tackle the high non-functionality rate of existing biogas systems through targeted marketing and awareness campaigns.

Using advanced data collection tools

Based on Sistema.bio’s extensive global experience and market research, the initiative has set realistic goals, with resources allocated to critical tasks such as farmer outreach, biodigester installation, and maintenance training. Leveraging 14 years of global experience and established local networks, the project will use advanced data collection tools like Salesforce and TaroWorks to monitor progress and track targets, with regular audits and bi-weekly updates ensuring the project remains on course.

Under this initiative, biogas plants ranging from 2 cubic meters to 40 cubic meters will be installed in key regions of Indonesia and Nepal. These plants will enable farmers to efficiently convert organic waste into clean energy, reducing reliance on traditional cooking fuels. In addition to clean energy, the project promotes better cattle waste management and generates biofertiliser as a by-product, offering farmers an organic alternative to chemical fertilisers, reducing costs, and improving soil health.

Launched in 2021 as part of the Middle East Green Initiative, Forward7 aims to provide clean cooking solutions to hundreds of millions of people, including LPG, electric and solar-powered stoves, and biodigesters. Sistema.bio, a social enterprise, provides smallholder farmers with affordable biodigester technology, training, and financing to address poverty, food security, and climate change.