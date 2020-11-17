Scientists in Coimbatore receive National Water Award for device to access soil moisture

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Farmers engaged in cultivation of water-intensive crops such as sugarcane rarely practice efficient irrigation management practices based on moisture status of the soil, according to experts, reiterating the need for conservation of water resources.
A team of scientists from ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore has developed a small, user-friendly device named ‘Soil Moisture Indicator’ (SMI) to help farmers with efficient irrigation management.
This device, which was developed with inputs from farmers and sugar factory personnel through the Farmers’ Participatory Action Research Project (FPARP) has brought laurels to the Sugarcane Breeding Institute here and the developers of SMI — K Hari, D Puthira Prathap, P Murali, A Rameshsundar and B Singaravelu.
The team has bagged the National Water Awards-2019 for their work on “SMI and its application in irrigation water management”.
The Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, awarded a cash prize of ₹2 lakh and a citation to the scientists.
Puthira Prathap, Principal Scientist and Co-Inventor of SMI told BusinessLine that the small (less than 2-feet) device helped sugarcane farmers assess soil moisture levels while scheduling irrigations. “We tested under various levels of soil moisture conditions in farmers’ fields across Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Erode and Coimbatore; SMI-driven irrigation scheduling helped farmers conserve about 15 per cent of irrigation water (up to 6 irrigations) without compromising on the yield.”
The principal inventor of the device, Hari, said that the electronic moisture-indicating device was designed to work on a variety of soil types. “It works on the principle of electrical conductivity. While soil electrical resistance is indirectly proportional to soil moisture content, electrical conductivity of the soil is directly proportional to soil moisture,” the scientist explained.
“Considering the versatility of the technology, several ICAR-KVKs (Farm Science Centres) had demonstrated its use in different crops such as groundnut, brinjal, bhindi, coconut, banana, paddy, sesame, black gram, green gram, tomato and mustard besides sugarcane,” said Prathap.
Palaniswamy, a farmer at Thondamuthur, Coimbatore said that he has been using the device to assess the moisture content of the soil in his arecanut and banana fields.
Scientists said that the State Governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana have included the SMI for purchase and distribution to farmers and other stakeholders under various schemes; and twelve firms have been granted licence for commercial production of SMI.
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...