Severe cyclonic storm Mandous lay centred over Southwest Bay of Bengal near 270 km North-North-East of Trincomalee and 230 km East-North-East of Jaffna (both Sri Lanka), and 200 km East of Karaikal and about 270 km South-South-East of Chennai early on Friday morning. It is moving decisively away from Sri Lanka and inching closer to the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coast for an eventual landfall later into the same night. The severe cyclone will maintain its intensity until noon before weakening into a conventional cyclone ahead of landfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Landfall around Mahabalipuram

‘Mandous’ would, however, continue to move in a typical West-North-West direction and cross the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclone with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph in an elaborate process stretching out from Thursday midnight to the early hours of Saturday, the IMD said.

The cyclone caught weather watchers by surprise on Thursday as it beat forecasts and set itself on a course of intensification as a severe cyclone. The extended time and space in the high seas and a benign wind shear scenario in the high seas allowed it to intensify. But less warm waters and higher wind shear near the coast will weaken it ahead of landfall.

Heavy to very heavy rain

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Coastal Andhra Pradesh have received moderate to heavy rainfall from Thursday night even as the cyclone hovered over the outer seas.

#CycloneMandous is in critical stage and badly in need of a heart transplant (CDO). With shear loosening its grip we will need a miracle like this to see it come back to life. #Fingerscrosed. #Chennairains. #COMK just for fun, #Weather is a serious hobby always. pic.twitter.com/VQareAb7UO — Chennai Rains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) December 9, 2022

Less intense rain on Saturday

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places over Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Friday, with heavy to very heavy and even extremely heavy rainfall at some places. It will be isolated heavy to very heavy over adjoining South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema and heavy over South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.

On Saturday, this will reduce to light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema and heavy at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala. On Sunday, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka.

