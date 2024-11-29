Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken strong exception to availability of spurious seeds, fertilizers and pesticides and asked his ministry officials to sit with State governments in checking the menace so that farmers’ interests are protected.

“Farmers of the country should be ensured to get good quality fertilizers, seeds and pesticides under all circumstances,” said the minister, according to an official statement. Chouhan instructed senior officers to take strict and effective action against the culprits for the larger welfare of the farmers.

In an internal review meeting on Thursday, he pointed out that farmers often complain about receiving poor quality inputs, resulting in significant losses. He stressed that as a responsible public representative, it is imperative to address these concerns. He also asked officials to implement concrete measures to effectively control the distribution of fake or inferior pesticides, fertilizers and seeds.

As the implementation of laws pertain to States, Chouhan said he would soon talk to the State governments about low level of convictions so that effective action is taken continuously at the State level. In many States, he stated that prosecution action is not effective against such guilty people and they are left free.

If anyone is found guilty, they should be punished severely so that such heinous acts can stop, he had noted, according to an official statement. The minister emphasised that action should be taken against those who sell and also the manufacturers of such fake products.

In the case of substandard fertilizers, seeds and pesticides, too, the minister wanted strict action should be taken against manufacturers under existing laws. He asked the divisions concerned to run a campaign for ensuring good quality of pesticides and fertilizers.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit