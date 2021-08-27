Skylo launches IoT solution for fishermen to sell their catch from the seas

Skylo, the end-to-end satellite narrowband IoT solution, has introduced the mobile communications solution “Fish Catch Report,” that allows fishermen and boat owners to sell their catch immediately after bringing the fish onto the boat and much before they reach shore.

The Skylo Fish Catch Report, offered in partnership with BSNL, allows fishermen to update and send details of their catch in order to maximise their earnings by initiating the selling process while they are still hundreds of nautical miles out on the sea, giving them the opportunity to secure the best prices for their catch.

“For the first time, fishermen can actively sell their catch based on demand while still out at deep sea, giving them the ability to increase their profits by selling at higher price and reducing waste, enabling them to make the most out of their hard work,” said Skylo COO Angira Agrawal. “The Skylo end-to-end solution provides reliable uptime and gives everyone the ability to improve their business and make more money while providing the most-fresh fish to consumers - something that the people have been asking for, for years.”

Skylo’s solution empowers multiple boat owners with consolidated catch details, allowing them to manage their sales based on real time market data. Using always-on connectivity anywhere, the Skylo Fish Catch Report captures the details about fish type, quantity, time of catch and more, giving fish buyers the knowledge to pass on to their customers. Making the entire process more transparent and more efficient, buyers can better plan their supply chain before the catch is physically delivered.

The Fish Catch Report provides fishermen and boat owners with real time data, 2-way messaging, and the ability to send SOS messages in times of trouble.

“As seafood exports continue to see significant growth, it is critical to deploy technology solutions that will improve the ecosystem for a sustainable future by giving everyone visibility into the entire supply chain, said Ganesh Nakhawa, Skylo’s Fisheries Program Director.

The company helps people and businesses benefit from secure, two-way data connectivity through its Skylo Hub, a rugged device that transmits sensor data via Skylo Connect, the company’s always-on satellite network that provides real-time communications even when there is no cell coverage. Customers can manage their operations from the palm of their hand using intuitive Skylo Apps, on mobile or web, giving teams the ability to take immediate action.