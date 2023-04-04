Subdued demand continued to affect tea prices at Coonoor auctions with high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC leaf ruling lower by ₹4 to ₹5.

Sources in the tea sector said traders are reluctant to purchase more quantities in anticipation of a further fall in prices. Some of the growing regions have received good rains, which would be favourable for a good crop in the next season. This may be a reason for the traders to stay away from the market. The first flush from the gardens in this season is expected to come up in auctions in the first week of May, which would further push up the prices.

In sale 13, the quantity offered in leaf was 8,43,563 kg and the sold percentage was only 80 per cent. The offered quantity in the dust category was 2,83,323 kg with a sales percentage of 86 per cent, Global Tea Auctioneers said.

Low demand for orthodox leaf

In CTC leaf, better medium bolders and brokens were lower by ₹2 to ₹3 with fair withdrawals. The mediums and plainer sorts bolders and brokens were also down by ₹2 to ₹3 with a fair amount of teas out listed.

Generally, low demand was noticed in the overall orthodox leaf sale. The primary whole leaf grades had less demand and sold lower by ₹6 to ₹8. The brokens were also lower by ₹4 to ₹5.

In dust CTC, high-priced teas had less demand and sold lower by ₹6 to 8. The better liquoring sorts were generally easier by ₹2 to ₹3.

The primary orthodox dust grades were lower by ₹8 to ₹10. The secondaries and finer dusts were barely steady to occasionally easier by ₹1 to ₹2.