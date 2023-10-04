SLCM claimed on Wednesday that it has made a profound impact on the lives of over 78,000 small and marginal farmers, along with more than 23,000 women borrowers, through its financial wing, Kissandhan.

Kissandhan empowers farmers and stakeholders to secure loans of up to ₹5 crore by pledging their commodity stocks stored in SLCM’s warehouses. This significant milestone not only highlights SLCM’s dedication to the agricultural community but also represents a game-changing moment for the company.

Kissandhan, with its diverse range of products, including Commodity Based Finance (CBF), Financing FPOs and Business Correspondent , has facilitated cumulative disbursements of ₹2,773 crore and issued 48,936 warehouse receipts.

In a statement, SLCM said Kissandhan is revolutionizing the way farmers, aggregators, traders, and FPOs access financing. Kissandhan ensures that FPOs receive timely loans, enabling them to extend this support to farmers. As a result, farmers receive instant funds when they need them most, leading to improved livelihoods.

Sandeep Sabharwal, Group CEO, SLCM said “We are thrilled to have made a positive impact on the lives of over 65,000 small and marginal farmers and more than 23,000 women borrowers.”