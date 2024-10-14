The production of soyabean, a key kharif oilseed, is estimated to increase this year by 6 per cent to over 125.8 lakh tonnes (lt) on higher yield as per the first crop estimates by trade body The Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA). During kharif 2023, SOPA had estimated the soyabean production at 118.74 lt.

“The overall crop production has shown a positive trend due to favourable weather conditions and agricultural practices,” said DN Pathak, Executive Director, SOPA. The yield is estimated to be higher this year at 1,063 kg per hectare against 1,002 kg per ha last year.

SOPA’s estimates are preliminary and based on the survey carried out between October 2 and 10 by two teams of SOPA covering a total of 5,021 km in the three major growing States of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Acreage lower than govt estimate

The total area under soyabean for the kharif 2024 as estimated by SOPA is 118.318 lakh hectares (lh), lower than the government’s estimate of 127.138 lh. The estimation was done through field surveys in 51 highest soyabean-producing districts in the country comprising of 25 districts in Madhya Pradesh, 20 in Maharashtra and 6 in Rajasthan. “As per our estimates, the area is lower by 8.82 lh compared to the area given by the government mainly due to intercropping in Maharashtra and some shift in MP to corn” Pathak said.

In MP, soyabean production is estimated to increase to 55.39 lt against 52.46 lt a year ago, despite a marginal dip in area to 52 lh (52.05 lh). The government has estimated soyabean acreage in Madhya Pradesh at 55.10 lh. SOPA estimates the yield in Madhya Pradesh to increase to 1,065 kg per hectare over 1,008 kg a year ago.

In Maharashtra, the production is seen increasing to 50.16 lt (46.91 lt), while the acreage has declined to 45 lh (45.64 lh). The government has estimated the acreage at 50.51 lh. SOPA sees the yield rising to 1,115 kg (1028 kg).

In Rajasthan, the production is seen increasing to 10.52 lt (10.12 lt) with the yield improving to 946 kg per hectare (925 kg per hectare ). The area was seen higher at 11.12 lh (10.94 lh), while the government has estimated the acreage at 11.34 lh.

In Karnataka, the production will likely be higher at 4.26 lt (3.87 lt) on an increase in acreage, while in Telangana the output is seen a tad lower at 1.49 lt (1.67 lt). Also in Gujarat, the output may be higher at 2.94 lt (2.48 lt) on higher acreage.