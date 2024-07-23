Trade body Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA), which has recently carried out an extensive ground survey said that soyabean acreages this kharif cropping season will be similar to last year’s levels at over 118 lakh hectares.

This is despite a dip in key producing states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. An increase in area in states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka has helped offset the decline.

As per SOPA estimates, soyabean has been planted in 118.17 lakh ha till now as compared to last year’s 118.74 lakh ha. The soyabean planting season has ended. As per the Govt estimates the oilseed has been planted in about 119.73 lakh ha till mid-July and the figures may be revised upwards.

“We have undertaken an extensive crop acreage and health monitoring survey of soybean crop in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan between 10th and 16th July, 2024. The survey was undertaken by two teams of SOPA which travelled to major soybean growing districts of these states and covered over 4500 kilometres.”

“As per the survey, the area under soybean this year is almost the same as last year. Although in some areas, there has been some shift from soybean to other crops, mainly maize and pulses, we also noticed a shift to soybean from other kharif crops. The general perception that acreage may be reduced significantly has not been found correct.” D N Pathak, Executive Director, SOPA said in a statement.

Due to the weak prices ahead of the sowing season and most part of the last year, it was expected that farmers in states such as MP and Maharashtra would shift to other lucrative crops such as maize and cotton among others.

As per SOPA, the acreages have declined marginally in MP, the largest producing state by 1.45 per cent at 51.29 lakh ha as compared to same period last year’s 52.05 lakh ha. As per the Government estimate, soyabean acreage in MP has been pegged at 52.34 lakh ha till mid July.

In Maharashtra, SOPA sees soyabean acreage increasing to 47.60 lakh ha, an increase of 4.31 lah ha as compared to last year’s 45.60 lakh ha. As per the Government estimates, the acreages is pegged at 47.69 lakh ha.

In Rajasthan, SOPA has estimated a decline in area at 10.15 lakh ha over same period last year’s 10.94 lakh ha. The Government has estimated the acreage in Rajasthan at 10.58 lakh ha. In Telagana, SOPA has estimated 22.14 per cent drop in acreage at 1.4 lakh ha ovr same period last year’s 1.789 lakh ha.

In Karnataka, the acreages are up by 4.49 per cent at 4.26 lakh ha over same period last year’s 4.07 lakh ha. The Government estimates have pegged the soyabean acreage at 4.26 lakh ha. Other states including Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have also registered a decline in acreages.

“As far as the crop health is concerned, no major threats were found anywhere. However, it is too early to form an opinion as the crop progress will be heavily dependent on the progress of monsoon, rainfall distribution and temperatures in the coming months,” Pathak said.

