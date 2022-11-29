Kochi-based Arishina Life Sciences, which manufactures spices and botanical extracts, has received the Rainforest Alliance certification for its supply chain.

The recognition will enable the company to promote sustainable agricultural practices and fight pesticide contamination of herbs and spices, Smiju MD, Managing Director, Arishina Life Sciences, said.

Rainforest Alliance is an international non-governmental organisation, with presence in over 70 countries, which works towards creating a sustainable world by using social and market forces to protect nature and improve the lives of farmers and forest communities.

The company has been successful in bringing down pesticide levels to minimum in its turmeric and chilli supplies over the past year, he said.

According to Smiju, high pesticide residues in spices, especially turmeric and chilli, pose a grave concern to the dietary and food supplement industry. Arishina ensures traceability of its agricultural products through GPS tagging and QR coding up to the retailing stage, he said.

The company has partnered with 2,400 farmers in regions across Karnataka, cumulatively cultivating 2,000 hectares of turmeric and 200 hectares of chilli annually. Currently, over 350 farms have been certified through the Rainforest Alliance programme, he said.

“It’s a collaborated effort and we can go a long way if we bring our farming community to the forefront and address issues pertaining to their social equity and economic viability,” he added.