Spot remains unchanged

Spot rubber was quoted unchanged on Monday.

RSS4 finished flat at ₹170.00 per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade closed steady at ₹165.00 per kg, said dealers. The market activities were in an extremely low pace since the Government has imposed additional lockdown restrictions from 5 to 9 June in an effort to bring down the Covid test positivity rate in the State

The resurgence of the Covid-19 infections in India has a negative bearing on the manufacturing sector, according to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC). Even though the key economic activities are allowed to operate except in containment zones, the country’s manufacturing is disrupted by lockdowns, mobility restrictions, workforce minimization, and various control measures imposed by the respective State governments. Poor demand for end products is also keeping the manufacturing at a low key.

In futures, the most active June delivery was up 0.23 per cent from Friday’s settlement price to close at ₹171.97 per kg with a volume of 26 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹163.42 (165.21) per kg at Bangkok. Its June futures was up 0.08 per cent to close at 248.0 Yen (₹165.07) per kg from previous day’s settlement price with a volume of 10 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.

The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 175 Yuan (₹1,991.69) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,070 Yuan (₹148,780.30) a tonne with a volume of 440,144 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:170.00 (170.00); RSS5: 166.50 (166.50); ISNR20: 157.00 (157.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 125.50 (127.50).