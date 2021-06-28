Spot rubber continue to rule weak

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Spot rubber continued to rule weak on Monday. There was no visible improvement in demand and the commodity lost further amidst extremely low volumes.
Meanwhile, a leading tyre maker was buyer on RSS4 at ₹167.50 a kg but failed to procure the raw material at the desired level as most traders were unwilling to unwind their stocks below the prevailing market price. “But any sharp improvement in domestic supplies will put further pressure on prices and we expect this to happen during the days ahead”, an observer told BusinessLine.
RSS4 declined to ₹168.00 (168.50) per kg according to traders. The grade dropped to ₹168.50 (169.00) per kg as per the Rubber Board. The trend was partially mixed as Latex bounced back since a major north-Indian company bough it at the quoted levels during early trading hours.
In futures, the most active July delivery lost 1.22 per cent from Friday’s settlement price to close at ₹166.97 per kg with a volume of 25 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
The natural rubber contract for the July delivery was up 30 Yuan (₹344.81) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 12,970 Yuan (₹149,051.83) a tonne with a volume of 54 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
The July futures shed 0.46 per cent to close at 236.2 Yen (₹158.24) per kg with a volume of 8 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
RSS 3 (spot) slid to ₹152.05 (152.44) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 declined to ₹123.40 (124.31) and Latex to ₹97.81 (99.45) per kg at Kualalumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:168.00 (168.50); RSS5: 165.50(166.50); ISNR20: 156.00 (156.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 122.50 (119.50).
Growers may contact Rubber Board Call Centre to get advice on diseases that affect rubber during the winter season and its control measures. Dr. Shaji Philip, Principal Scientist, Rubber Research Institute of India will answer the questions in this regard on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 from 10 am to 1 pm. The Call Centre number is 0481-2576622.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...