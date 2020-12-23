Spot rubber end in red

Spot rubber on Wednesday ended the session in the red zone. The commodity lost further as the outbreak of the fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus continued to keep the sentiments under pressure during the day. Though the global trendsetters recovered partially on early trades, they failed to hold on to gains later-- probably on selling at higher levels.

RSS 4 weakened to Rs 156.00 (157.00) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade slid to Rs.152.00 (153.00) per kg, as quoted by the dealers.

RSS 3 (spot) declined to Rs 162.78 (167.85) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 dropped to Rs 110.59 (115.53) and Latex to Rs 106.15 (108.69) per kg at Kualalumpur.

The rubber futures closed lower in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The near month natural rubber contract for January 2021 delivery was down by 390 Yuan (Rs 4397.92) to close at 13,780 Yuan (Rs 155,376.57) a tonne.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:156.00 (157.00); RSS5: 146.00(147.50); ISNR20: 127.00 (128.00) and Latex (60% drc): 103.50 (104.50).