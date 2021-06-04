Spot rubber end on a weak note

Spot rubber closed weak on Friday. RSS4 declined to ₹170.00 (171.00) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade slid to ₹165.00 (166.00) per kg according to dealers. The trend was mixed as ISNR20 and Latex continued to remain unchanged and almost inactive during the weekend session.

In futures, the most active June delivery was up 0.55% from Thursday’s settlement price to close at ₹172.00 per kg with a volume of 48 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Technically the commodity has given a strong buy signal since the 5-day moving average (DMA) has broken above the 10, 50 and 100-day moving averages, analysts said.

RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹165.21 (166.59) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹122.84 (122.55) while Latex slid to ₹107.99 (108.91) per kg at Kualalumpur.

The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was up 105 Yuan (₹1,195.91) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,365 Yuan (₹152,213.44) a tonne with a volume of 486,678 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

The June futures for RSS3 was down 1.8% to close at 248.1 Yen (₹164.44) per kg with a volume of 1 lot on the Osaka Exchange.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:170.00 (171.00); RSS5: 166.50 (167.50); ISNR20: 157.00 (157.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 127.50 (127.50).